7 High-Energy Standing Abs Exercises To Torch Your Core Muscles

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
standing abs workout

Image by Andreas von Scheele / mbg

August 1, 2022 — 10:06 AM

When you think about abdominal exercises, most require you to lie down on the ground, ideally with a yoga mat situated under your body. But if you're in a crunch (pun intended) and only have your body and some open space available, don't fret. You do have another option for challenging your core: standing abs exercises.

Standing abdominal movements are particularly effective at firing up those hard-to-reach areas of the obliques and lower abs without a single crunch in sight. This variation of core work pairs well with an explosive HIIT session as you're already on your feet. Combine these two to create a high-energy, challenging routine perfect for a quick and efficient workout.

Guided by some of our favorite trainers, set fire to your obliques and lower abs, plus get your heart racing with these eight standing abs movements. You'll be feeling this one tomorrow...

1. Single-Single Double

single single double

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

How-to:

  1. Start in a standing position, with your hands at your sides.
  2. Engage your lower abs to lift your right knee toward your chest. At the same time, bring both hands to touch underneath your bent knee.
  3. Lower your foot back to the ground as you lift your hands overhead. Repeat on the opposite side.
  4. Repeat once on each side, then complete two reps on each side, one after the other.
2. Oblique Twist

oblique twist

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Warren & Riley.

How-to:

  1. Start in a standing position, with feet hip-width apart.
  2. Kick your right leg forward as you twist your arms to the right, engaging your obliques.
  3. Repeat on the opposite side.

3. Lunge + Upper Body Twist

knee lift

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Warren & Riley.

How-to:

  1. Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Extend your arms straight out to the sides.
  2. Bend your left leg, and engage your abs to bring your knee toward your chest.
  3. At the same time, twist your right arm across your body, to the left side.
  4. Bring your arms back to start as you bring your left foot down behind you, into a high lunge.
  5. Repeat as indicated before switching to the opposite side.

4. Lunge + Knee-To-Chest

lunge and knee lift

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Warren & Riley.

How-to:

  1. Start in a high lunge position, with your left leg back. Bring your hands behind your head, with your elbows bent, and pointing out.
  2. Engage your lower abs to bring your left knee toward your chest, and tuck your pelvis, bringing your chest toward your knee. With control, return to start.
  3. Repeat as indicated before switching sides.

5. Windmill

windmill

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by BB Arrington.

How-to:

  1. Stand with feet just outside of shoulder width.
  2. Turn one leg out about 30 degrees.
  3. Hold the dumbbell in the hand with the turned-out leg.
  4. Reach your other arm up to the sky.
  5. Like you are tracing your turned-out leg, lower the weight down toward your foot, bending over without twisting your chest to the floor.
  6. Using your obliques, lift back up to the start position.

6. Standing Side Bend

standing side bend

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Jessica Aronoff.

How-to:

  1. Start in a standing position. Drop your tailbone down, and knit your ribs closed.
  2. Bend your arms, and bring your hands behind your head, keeping your elbows and collarbone wide.
  3. Feel your body stretch up, and then bend to the side. Repeat on the opposite side.

7. Knee-To-Elbow Sweep

knee to elbow

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Warren & Riley.

How-to:

  1. Start in a standing position, with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.
  2. Bend your right knee, and engage your right oblique to lift it toward the right side of your body.
  3. At the same time, bend your right arm, bringing your right elbow to meet your knee.
  4. Complete 3 reps, then bring your right foot back down to the ground, and bend to the side, reaching your right hand toward your right foot.
  5. Repeat as indicated, before switching to the opposite side.
More Movement

