Have You Tried Plank Hip Dips? How To Add The Core Move To Your Routine

Have You Tried Plank Hip Dips? How To Add The Core Move To Your Routine

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
plank hip dip

Image by mbg creative

March 26, 2022 — 11:04 AM

If you're looking for a simple exercise that's sure to fire up your whole body, look no further than planks with hip dips. This strengthening move kicks your standard plank up a notch, particularly targeting the obliques, and while it is a bit more challenging than your average plank, it's suitable for novices and gym-pros alike. Here's how to do it, plus tips, modifications, and more.

How to do plank hip dips:

plank hip dip

Image by mbg creative

  1. Come into a forearm plank position with your shoulders stacked over your wrists.
  2. Engage your core while pressing your forearms and hands into the mat, keeping your low back stable.
  3. With control, dip your hips to one side, then use your obliques to bring you back to the starting position. Complete this movement on the other side. Repeat for 30 to 60 seconds.
Form tips

According to pilates instructor Sarah Brooks, it's crucial to keep your shoulders still and stable throughout this move. "The movement initiates from the hips and obliques," she says, adding that it's important not to dip below shoulder height.

"You want to lift from your waist (or obliques) up towards the sky—up and over, similar to the shape of a rainbow—to the other side," she explains.

Modifications and variations 

Planks with hip dips and side planks

You can add side planks onto your forearm planks with hip dips (as pictured below) for a bit of an extra challenge. Here's how.

plank with hip dip to side plank

Image by mbg creative

  1. Follow the instructions above for your forearm plank with hip dips.
  2. On your fourth hip dip, press into one forearm, then peel the opposite arm toward the sky, coming into a side plank. Hold for a breath, then repeat on the other side.
Standard forearm planks

If your shoulders aren't quite strong enough to keep you stable, Brooks says it is always best to hold a forearm plank, and then tackle the hip dip when you're ready.

forearm plank

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start on all fours, then bring your forearms to the mat.
  2. Extend your legs out, and lift your body up.
  3. Pull your belly button toward the spine, press your forearms into the ground, press your shoulders down to your hips, and squeeze the glutes. This helps engage the whole body.
Add them to your routine

Looking to incorporate planks with hip dips into your next workout? Try this five-minute pilates HIIT workout:

Otherwise, incorporate hip dips anytime you're coming into a plank position. The bottom line is, this simple move couldn't be easier to sprinkle into your latest fitness routine.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

