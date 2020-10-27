7 Expert-Backed Tips For Spending A Long Time In The Poll Lines

“Everyone wants to wear cute shoes and to take their voting picture, but you have to be smart," says family medicine physician and certified personal trainer Michele Reed, D.O.

It might sound strange, but gear up for your trip to the polls in a similar way you would for a long walk. If you're expecting to stand for a long time, this means even your shoes should ideally have plenty of support (think: your favorite running shoes or supportive sneakers.) As for wardrobe, we recommend opting for your favorite comfortable athleisure look while participating in democracy.

Depending on where you're living, it may also be the time of year where the temperature changes drastically over the course of the day, or you may live somewhere where cold temperatures have arrived. Since the majority of your time in line will be spent outside, you'll want to plan for the elements—whatever that means in your city.