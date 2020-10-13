mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
How Mercury & Mars Retrograde Could Affect The Voting Booths This Year

How Mercury & Mars Retrograde Could Affect The Voting Booths This Year

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
USA Map With A Hand Voting

Image by Cactus Creative Studio / Stocksy

October 13, 2020 — 0:13 AM

As if 2020 wasn't cataclysmic enough, the United States has a big election coming up—and it's being ushered in with a Mercury retrograde. Here, mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins, explain why that's a big deal—and why it's more important than ever to get your ballot plan in order early.

What is Mercury retrograde again?

Every planet, astrologically speaking, governs a different part of our lives. Mercury deals with interpersonal expression, information, logic, and transportation. When it goes retrograde, it passes the Earth in its trip around the Sun, making it look like it's moving in a different direction in the sky. (It's not actually moving backward—just appears to be.)

During this retrograde period, all those things Mercury deals with (ie. contracts, tech, and communication) tend to go out of whack. The upcoming Mercury retrograde cycle—the last one of 2020—begins on October 13 and ends on November 3, which is, you guessed it, Election Day.

Advertisement

What does Mercury have to do with voting?

As the twins explain, "Mercury rules technology and communication, and when it turns retrograde, these things can go haywire. This includes the post office and the transfer of mail, both electronic and paper."

Since many people will be voting via absentee ballot this year, issues with the mail could pose a real problem, they predict. "Will mail get lost, votes miscounted, hackers meddle with algorithms? The odds of things going awry are multiplied [under a retrograde]."

For a bit of context, the twins note the last time Mercury was retrograde during a U.S. election was during the Bush-Gore election of 2000, when the Supreme Court had to settle a Florida voter dispute.

Oh, and not for nothing, but Mars is also retrograde until November 15. Mars won't affect voting so much, but you can bet tempers will flare, as the twins note it can feel like "a global temper tantrum" when Mars goes retrograde.

Moral of the story: If you want to be an engaged voter this year, practice some extra diligence and solidify those voting plans stat. Triple check that everything is filled in correctly if you're voting by mail, confirm you have the correct polling place if you're voting in person, and remind friends and family to do the same.

This election is way too important to let a little retrograde get in the way of your vote.

The bottom line.

It's shaking up to be an intense few weeks here in the U.S., between two retrogrades, an election, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All the more reason to make your vote count—and take some extra precautions to make sure it literally gets counted.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Can You Really Have A Black Aura? We Asked The Experts To Find Out

Sarah Regan
Can You Really Have A Black Aura? We Asked The Experts To Find Out
Spirituality

The Year's Last Mercury Retrograde Is Landing & Won't Leave Until The Election

The AstroTwins
The Year's Last Mercury Retrograde Is Landing & Won't Leave Until The Election
$49.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Climate Change

Combating Climate Change Starts On The Farm, New Report Confirms

Emma Loewe
Combating Climate Change Starts On The Farm, New Report Confirms
Functional Food

The Simple Formula This RD Uses For Nutrient-Dense Lunches, Every Time

Eliza Sullivan
The Simple Formula This RD Uses For Nutrient-Dense Lunches, Every Time
Love

14 Big Questions To Ask Before Getting Married, From Marriage Therapists

Kelly Gonsalves
14 Big Questions To Ask Before Getting Married, From Marriage Therapists
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

1 In 4 People Had Sex With A Roommate During Lockdown: An Anthropologist On Why

Kelly Gonsalves
1 In 4 People Had Sex With A Roommate During Lockdown: An Anthropologist On Why
Beauty

Thick Skin Is Healthy Skin: How To Support "Dermal Thickness"

Alexandra Engler
Thick Skin Is Healthy Skin: How To Support "Dermal Thickness"
Beauty

Ditch Your Cotton Pads: These 10 Reusable Rounds Have Added Skin Care Benefits

Jamie Schneider
Ditch Your Cotton Pads: These 10 Reusable Rounds Have Added Skin Care Benefits
Integrative Health

"Younger" Actress Sutton Foster Shares The Longevity Practices She Swears By

Kristine Thomason
"Younger" Actress Sutton Foster Shares The Longevity Practices She Swears By
Functional Food

Yes, Olive Oil Goes Rancid: Here's How To Store It Properly For Max Shelf Life

Jessica Timmons
Yes, Olive Oil Goes Rancid: Here's How To Store It Properly For Max Shelf Life
Beauty

This Simple Tip Made My Hydrating Skin Care Products Work 10 Times Better

Jamie Schneider
This Simple Tip Made My Hydrating Skin Care Products Work 10 Times Better
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mercury-is-retrograde-until-election-day-heres-what-to-do

Your article and new folder have been saved!