How Mercury & Mars Retrograde Could Affect The Voting Booths This Year
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
As if 2020 wasn't cataclysmic enough, the United States has a big election coming up—and it's being ushered in with a Mercury retrograde. Here, mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins, explain why that's a big deal—and why it's more important than ever to get your ballot plan in order early.
What is Mercury retrograde again?
Every planet, astrologically speaking, governs a different part of our lives. Mercury deals with interpersonal expression, information, logic, and transportation. When it goes retrograde, it passes the Earth in its trip around the Sun, making it look like it's moving in a different direction in the sky. (It's not actually moving backward—just appears to be.)
During this retrograde period, all those things Mercury deals with (ie. contracts, tech, and communication) tend to go out of whack. The upcoming Mercury retrograde cycle—the last one of 2020—begins on October 13 and ends on November 3, which is, you guessed it, Election Day.
What does Mercury have to do with voting?
As the twins explain, "Mercury rules technology and communication, and when it turns retrograde, these things can go haywire. This includes the post office and the transfer of mail, both electronic and paper."
Since many people will be voting via absentee ballot this year, issues with the mail could pose a real problem, they predict. "Will mail get lost, votes miscounted, hackers meddle with algorithms? The odds of things going awry are multiplied [under a retrograde]."
For a bit of context, the twins note the last time Mercury was retrograde during a U.S. election was during the Bush-Gore election of 2000, when the Supreme Court had to settle a Florida voter dispute.
Oh, and not for nothing, but Mars is also retrograde until November 15. Mars won't affect voting so much, but you can bet tempers will flare, as the twins note it can feel like "a global temper tantrum" when Mars goes retrograde.
Moral of the story: If you want to be an engaged voter this year, practice some extra diligence and solidify those voting plans stat. Triple check that everything is filled in correctly if you're voting by mail, confirm you have the correct polling place if you're voting in person, and remind friends and family to do the same.
This election is way too important to let a little retrograde get in the way of your vote.
The bottom line.
It's shaking up to be an intense few weeks here in the U.S., between two retrogrades, an election, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All the more reason to make your vote count—and take some extra precautions to make sure it literally gets counted.
