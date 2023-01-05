The sign who can expect the most luck in their health this year, much to their relief, is Scorpio. According to the twins, many Scorpios out there had their hermit hats on in 2022, taking plenty of space and time to recalibrate and chart a new course. It may have felt isolating, but all that quiet time has prepared scorpions for what's to come.

Now, it's finally time to shine—and your health may be the most vibrant it's been in a while thanks to a cosmic boost, Scorpio.

As the twins explain, Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will be moving through your sixth house of well-being in the sign of Aries until May 16. With Aries being the ultimate kick-starter sign, this is going to inspire healthy habits—paired with the energy to follow through, no less.

The twins liken it to "turning your power back on," with Scorpios fully embodying what it means to be healthy, wealthy, and wise.

And it doesn't stop there! Yes, Jupiter will move out of your sixth house on May 16—only for the lunar nodes to reposition themselves across your axis of health and healing on July 17, all the way until January 11, 2025.

In short, Scorpio, you're playing the long game with your good health habits, and according to the twins, this healing axis will help you integrate all the insights you gain this year into your self-care routines going forward.