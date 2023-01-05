This Sign Is About To Have The Healthiest Year Of Them All, Astrologers Say
Depending on your astrological sign, we all have something different to expect in 2023—and health is no exception. According to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out in full here), there are a few signs that can look forward to a year of health gains—but one who can expect gains the most.
This sign is poised to have the healthiest year of all.
The sign who can expect the most luck in their health this year, much to their relief, is Scorpio. According to the twins, many Scorpios out there had their hermit hats on in 2022, taking plenty of space and time to recalibrate and chart a new course. It may have felt isolating, but all that quiet time has prepared scorpions for what's to come.
Now, it's finally time to shine—and your health may be the most vibrant it's been in a while thanks to a cosmic boost, Scorpio.
As the twins explain, Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will be moving through your sixth house of well-being in the sign of Aries until May 16. With Aries being the ultimate kick-starter sign, this is going to inspire healthy habits—paired with the energy to follow through, no less.
The twins liken it to "turning your power back on," with Scorpios fully embodying what it means to be healthy, wealthy, and wise.
And it doesn't stop there! Yes, Jupiter will move out of your sixth house on May 16—only for the lunar nodes to reposition themselves across your axis of health and healing on July 17, all the way until January 11, 2025.
In short, Scorpio, you're playing the long game with your good health habits, and according to the twins, this healing axis will help you integrate all the insights you gain this year into your self-care routines going forward.
How Scorpios can lean into the health-focused vibe.
So, what's really going to help the Scorpios out there tap into the healthy and healing potential of this year? According to the twins, the name of the game is to have fun with it. With Jupiter in Aries, after all, you'll have "ample energy for fun, upbeat workouts and winter sports," they note.
But health doesn't just come down to working out, and there are other things you may be focusing on as well in 2023. Namely, the twins say, gut health will be especially important this year, and especially so after July 17 when the lunar nodes shift into Aries and Libra. These signs are the rulers of your sixth house of digestion and 12th house of elimination, respectively.
Follow your gut—literally—and learn more about microbiomes and probiotic supplements while you're at it.
Lastly, stress is an important health factor as well, and one that may be particularly present in the last six months of the year. To that end, the twins recommend finding ways to mitigate stress and burnout in the back half of 2023.
The takeaway.
Don't get us wrong, every zodiac sign has the potential for a healthy year, and if you're not a Scorpio, that doesn't mean you're in for poor health. But in terms of how the stars are lining up, it is Scorpio who is going to have healthy themes top of mind the most—and thrive for it.
