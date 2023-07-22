This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story — It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*

Then begins your nightly routine. This, too, should stay relatively consistent. Find a relaxing practice that you genuinely enjoy doing—be it journaling, doing a quick breath practice, thinking about what you're grateful for, etc.—and carve out a few minutes to do it each night. When repeated, this practice will also send a signal to your body that it's time for bed.

Taking a sleep supplement at the same time each day is another way to give your body the gentle nudge it needs to prepare for sleep.*

While it can't guarantee the hours upon hours of deep sleep that we get as kids, mindbodygreen's sleep support+ supplement is designed to help adults fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, so they can spend more time in those later sleep stages where most recovery happens.*

How does it work, you ask? sleep support+ features three ingredients that have been clinically studied to support sleep: