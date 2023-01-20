This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)
From work stress to a noisy bedroom, there are plenty of factors that can make it challenging to fall asleep quickly. Once you take care of the elements that are in your control, sleep supplements can help further support you when it's time to wind down—but they're not all created equal.
One of the most popular sleep supplements in the U.S., melatonin, has come under fire recently for a number of reasons. For starters, melatonin is a hormone, and taking it nightly can affect your body's production and homeostasis of other hormones. Many supplements also contain levels of melatonin that are much higher than those your body produces endogenously (on its own); which health experts have raised red flags over. Not to mention, research shows that mislabeled melatonin products run rampant. Finally, since melatonin's job is to alert the body that it's time for bed, it won't necessarily do much to improve sleep quality—and can actually leave you feeling more tired come morning.
If you're looking for a supplement that'll help you fall asleep faster sans questionable hormones, sleep support+ is a name to know. mindbodygreen's non-hormonal sleep supplement is a gentler alternative that still delivers noticeable mind-body relaxation benefits come bedtime.*
Here's what customers are saying about how the best-selling supplement helps them fall asleep faster—and stay asleep longer—than melatonin ever could.*
They work!
"I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams... I take two [sleep support+] before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping eight hours every night. They work!"*
—Tracey
I fall asleep faster and sleep longer.
"I fall asleep faster and sleep longer on nights I take sleep support+. I can't take melatonin (makes my dreams super vivid and exhausting), so this has been so helpful."*
—Amy M.
Top-notch.
"Noticed a difference in sleep quality almost immediately. Magnesium supplements are a regular part of our routine, this one has proven more effective than others we have tried."*
—Rachel L.
Helps me fall asleep.
"I've tried so many sleep aids but none had worked until sleep support +! Helps me fall asleep and go back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night like I tend to do."*
—Catalina Z.
Finally, I feel well-rested again!
"For many months, I’ve been battling sleep issues. I’ve tried everything and nothing has helped until I started taking mbg’s sleep support+. Now I not only sleep soundly, but I don’t have the usual 3 a.m. 'brain chatter.' So now I get eight hours of sleep with no interruption. I wake up feeling energized, clear, and refreshed."*
—Elizabeth S.
Great sleep.
"I am able to fall asleep as soon as I go to bed, about 45 minutes after taking sleep support. No drug hangover."*
—Charlayne P.
The takeaway.
Sleep support+ has helped happy reviewers fall asleep faster without needing to reach for hormonal sleep aids like melatonin.* Learn more about the product here.
