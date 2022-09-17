 Skip to content

100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy*

100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy*

Emma Loewe
September 17, 2022

While sipping coffee or going on a walk can temporarily stave off fatigue, getting a good night's sleep is the best way to ensure truly sustained energy. And with sleep, quality is just as important as quantity. Beyond just spending seven to nine hours in bed each night, you'll want to set your body up to reach deeper stages of sleep, where restoration and repair can tee up an energized day ahead.

Practicing good sleep hygiene (by staying off electronics at night, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, reducing stress before bed, etc.) will help make your sleep as nourishing as possible. But if you already have a solid nightly routine and suspect your sleep could still be better, sleep support+ is one nightly sleep aid to check out.

Beyond being helpful for falling asleep faster and staying asleep through more of the night, hundreds of reviewers of mindbodygreen's bestselling supplement note that it's given them noticeably more energy during the day. Here's what they had to say about how the smart formulation of magnesium, jujube, and PharmaGABA® leads to restful nights and refreshed mornings (no grogginess here):*

1. It works!

"This product surpassed my hopes, and certainly my expectations. For me, it works exactly as advertised. I sleep through the night and a bit deeper sleep than I've had the past few years, and yet there's no grogginess at all. I wake up ready to go. Very happy new customer here!"*

—Debbie D.

2. Really helps me sleep. 

"These help me sleep through the night and I've noticed I have more energy when I wake up."*

—Carrie J.

3. Sleep at last.

"Since I have been taking sleep support+, I feel rested in the mornings and ready to go for the day."*

—Liz K.

4. Sleep support+ is very effective.

"By taking it as directed, my sleep has improved to 6-7 hours. I awaken with no grogginess and feel energized from the restful sleep."*

—Karen C.

5. Works for me.

"I have been using this product for about a month. I take one tablet about 30 minutes before going to sleep. I can't believe the results. I wake up feeling refreshed. My mind and body feel ready for the day. I also do not have any lingering 'hangover' feeling like I do with other products. Occasionally I may wake up in the middle of the night, but I quickly go back to sleep. Very pleased."*

—Cynthia P.

6. Absolute game-changer.

"I truly couldn't love this product more! I have been struggling with restless nights for years, and sleep support+ has been a game-changer for me. I took the recommended serving nightly for consecutive weeks, and noticed a big improvement in the ease I had not only falling asleep, but also staying asleep for longer periods of time. My body and legs felt more relaxed, and I woke up feeling much more rested than I normally do. No grogginess whatsoever."*

—Hannah G.

The takeaway.

sleep support+ is a nightly sleep aid that promotes not only more relaxing nights but more energized days.* Learn more about the product here.

