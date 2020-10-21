Two years ago, board-certified OB/GYN and functional medicine specialist Kyrin Dunston, M.D., was exhausted. Like, lights-on-no-one's-home, exhausted. "I weighed 243 pounds at one point and suffered from fibromyalgia," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "I was tired all the time, I had depression and anxiety, and my hair was falling out."

Fast-forward to today, and you'd absolutely never know it. She shed 100 pounds, feels energized and lively, and her hair grew back full and shiny. "I looked 20 years younger," she explains. "I was unrecognizable."

Although it wasn't a specific diet or exercise plan (in fact, Dunston notes, she barely exercised at all) to get to where she is today. "All the tools I had been taught weren't really restoring my health, helping me lose weight or feel better," she adds. "They were Band-Aids on symptoms." What did help, she notes, was addressing the plethora of hormonal imbalances that lay just underneath the surface.

Here's how balancing her hormones helped Dunston get her life back on track.