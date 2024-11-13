This Underrated Fruit Is Packed With Vitamin C (And A+ For Immune Health)

At my house, powdered rose hips have a permanent spot on the table, so they're in easy reach when we want to brighten the flavor of a dish. I make it a point to sprinkle them on rice and scrambled eggs. And the sweet-tart combination of rose hip honey (made by mixing rose hip powder into honey) is a divine treat straight from nature. We keep it on hand to use for baking or to drizzle on top of pancakes (and the occasional spoonful on its own).