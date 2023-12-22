Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Collagen Powder Is The Only Thing That Helped My Nails Grow*

Kalie Lovell
Author:
Kalie Lovell
December 22, 2023
Kalie Lovell
Contributing writer
By Kalie Lovell
Contributing writer
Kalie Lovell was born and raised in West Texas. She's a homebody, loves dogs, and she enjoys cooking and trying new dishes (Tex-mex is her personal favorite).
Why We Pick Our Nails + Collagen Powder To Help Support Growth
Image by Lumina / Stocksy
December 22, 2023

Growing out my nails (sans breakage) has long been a dream of mine, if one that kept proving out of reach. Eventually, I turned to supplements. My standards were high—I wanted something effective that was worth the money. After combing the saturated market with little success, I landed on a formula that not only worked wonders for my nail growth but has added benefits for my hair, skin, and gut health as well.* That's where mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ comes in. 

Allow me to share my experience with you so you don't have to spend your precious time and energy searching for a collagen supplement that's worthwhile—because trust me, that's quite a process.

Everything I've tried

I've been trying to get my nails to grow out without breaking for what feels like forever, with little to no success I might add. I heard that collagen could potentially help with nail growth, so I went ahead and invested in some pretty pricey liquid collagen. It was around $90, which is a pretty penny—and I still wasn't seeing the results I desired.

(Editor's note: That might have something to do with the dosage. While there's no recommended dosage for collagen at this time, research does support a range of 10 to 20 grams a day to reap the benefits—and a lot of liquid products on the market will feature 10 grams of collagen or less. Powders, on the other hand, can easily play in the 15 grams and up range. You can read more about liquid versus powdered collagen here.)

Once I decided to switch, I knew I was in the market for something more cost-friendly and effective. Enter, mbg's high-quality collagen powder.

My results with mbgs beauty & gut collagen+

This collagen powder was the first product that gave me tangible, long-lasting results. After just one month of taking this collagen supplement, my natural nails have grown out tremendously without breaking (success!).* Although I was primarily looking for nail strength, there have been so many other benefits that have come from taking this collagen.

For instance, while I wasn't necessarily taking beauty & gut collagen for its skin-healthy benefits, I have noticed a more clear, even complexion.* Of course, like anyone, I still get a few breakouts every once in a while—but implementing this product into my regular skin care routine has really helped enhance my glow.* 

I also wasn't necessarily looking for dramatic changes to my hair when I started this supplement, but much to my delight, my hair has grown significantly in the past few months—and I bet I can thank collagen for that extra nudge since collagen supplements provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth.* mindbodygreen's formula also includes biotin, the famous B vitamin that aids in the keratin-making process and promotes healthy, strong strands.* 

And let's not forget about the gut: I love that this collagen powder focuses just as much on gut health as it does on beauty benefits, like nail and hair growth.* Quick anecdote: Before I began supplementing with collagen, I implemented a strict ritual of one yogurt a day to help keep my gut health in check (as yogurt is naturally rich in probiotics). If I didn't eat my daily yogurt, I noticed a difference in my digestion, likely because of the influence on my gut microbiome. 

I've now noticed that skipping my collagen supplement has an impact on my gut health, just as the yogurt did before.* It's a relief to know that the supplement I am paying for is doing so much at once, making it even more worth the price. 

Needless to say, I decided to subscribe after my first month, as the results were unmatched. The subscription-based service is also a plus since I don't have to ever worry about running out of my beloved collagen—and as a bonus, I save money each time I get it! I've been taking it for about six months now, and I couldn't be more satisfied. I use the unflavored powder and mix it into my morning coffee, which is a great way to keep my collagen supplement routine both easy and enjoyable. 

The takeaway

Overall, I feel so glad to have found a collagen supplement that helped me achieve my nail growth goals.* The fact that my hair grew dramatically, my skin has never been more clear, and my gut health is taken care of makes it all the more worth it.* I love having this product as a part of my daily routine, and I'll continue to sing its praises. Learn more about beauty & gut collagen+ here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works
Integrative Health

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal

Morgan Chamberlain

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity
Integrative Health

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity

Sarah Regan

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health
Mental Health

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*

Jen Deutsch

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher
Integrative Health

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher

Linnea Passaler, MD

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works
Integrative Health

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal

Morgan Chamberlain

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity
Integrative Health

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity

Sarah Regan

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health
Mental Health

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*

Jen Deutsch

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher
Integrative Health

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher

Linnea Passaler, MD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.