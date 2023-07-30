TempurPedic Vs. Saatva: Comparing Cost, Materials, Sustainability, & Design
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, the options can be dizzying. But wherever you’ve hunted to find your new dream bed, you’ve likely stumbled upon two big name mattress brands: Saatva and TempurPedic.
We talk about these two companies pretty often here at mindbodygreen. In fact, we’ve reviewed both TempurPedic and Saatva separately. But, if you’d like to cut to the chase and see how these two brands stack up, read on as we pit TempurPedic vs. Saatva.
What is TempurPedic?
TempurPedic has been a key player in the mattress space since 1992. Today the Lexington, Kentucky-based brand is part of the world’s largest bedding manufacturer, Tempur-Sealy International.
While the brand has traditionally focused on foam-based mattresses, pillows, mattress toppers, and bedding, TempurPedic now offers hybrid models, too, along with adjustable mattresses and frames.
What is Saatva?
Started in 2010, Saatva is one of the original DTC mattress brands. While other online brands roll-packed their foam mattresses into a box, Saatva stood out from the pack with a luxury hybrid mattress made with thoughtful materials.
Today Saatva has a handful of showrooms across the country. They’ve also expanded their mattress line to include a few all-foam beds, latex hybrids, and an adjustable air bed. And, more recently, they’ve started selling furniture, rugs, bedding, and bath towels.
TempurPedic vs. Saatva: Comparing the materials & certifications
TempurPedic got its claim to fame with a proprietary memory foam that was actually developed by NASA. The beds are super comfortable for memory foam lovers but, because they're poly foam-based, the mattresses don’t boast a lot of the mattress certifications we like to see.
While TempurPedic doesn’t use certified organic or sustainably-sourced materials, its mattresses aren’t necessarily unsafe. All of TempurPedic’s proprietary foams are CertiPUR-US certified, which means they’re low in VOC emissions and made without certain flame retardants, formaldehyde, lead, and other heavy metals (this is really the bare minimum for mattress safety certifications).
Saatva definitely wins from a certification standpoint. The brand designs and manufactures its beds in the United States using materials that hold GREENGUARD Gold, CertiPUR-US, and eco-INSTITUT certifications for nontoxic materials and low VOC emissions.
In terms of materials, Saatva makes an effort to be eco-friendly. The mattresses use recycled steel coils, a botanical antimicrobial treatment, and a natural flame retardant made from thistle pulp. Some models contain Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified latex, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified wool, or a proprietary memory foam made from renewable oils. And most of Saatva’s beds use organic cotton, although it’s not GOTS certified.
TempurPedic vs. Saatva: Comparing the mattresses offered
TempurPedic offers three models (TEMPUR-Adapt, TEMPUR-Cloud, and TEMPUR-Breeze) with various customization options. Within the three designs, you can decide whether you’d like a hybrid or all-foam model; choose between multiple firmness options; and even tack on some cooling technology.
Saatva makes a variety of mattresses for adults, as well as a crib mattress and a children's sized bed. Many come in multiple heights or firmness options. Whether you prefer the feel of a hybrid, memory foam, or latex mattress, there’s a Saatva design out there for you.
TempurPedic vs. Saatva: bed bases & foundations
If you’re on the market for an adjustable base, TempurPedic has plenty to choose from. The brand has a simple flat foundation, adjustable bases, and even one that’s tricked out with snore detection and massage vibrations.min
There are a few foundation and base options available on Saatva’s website, too, including adjustable models. Saatva also has an extensive line of bed frames to fit a variety of styles and storage needs.
TempurPedic vs. Saatva: Comparing shipping & delivery
The delivery method for TempurPedic’s mattresses varies, depending on which model you choose. The TEMPUR-Cloud is a bed-in-a-box, so it will arrive at your doorstep via free ground shipping (within the continental US). Because it’s shipped to your door, you’ll need to unbox the mattress yourself and get it onto your frame.
Unlike the Cloud, the TEMPUR-Adapt and TEMPUR-Breeze models come with free white glove delivery, which means someone will come into your home and get the bed set up. The team will also take away all of the packaging and can even take out your old mattress for you.
Saatva never compresses and rolls its mattresses into a box. Instead, they all arrive via free white glove delivery. A team will set the mattress up on your frame in your desired room. They often will remove your old mattress for you, depending on the brand and model.
TempurPedic vs. Saatva: Comparing the trial & warranty
One pro of TempurPedic is that you can likely visit one of the brand's many storefronts to lay on a mattress before committing. Still, once you’ve gotten it home, the brand has a 90 night in-home sleep trial. While that’s better than nothing, 90 nights is shorter than many online mattress brands today (including Saatva).
You do need to try your TempurPedic bed for 30 nights, but after that you can choose to return the mattress. The brand will refund you minus shipping charges. Just remember: The refund policy may be different if you buy from another retailer.
After 90 nights, your TempurPedic mattress is covered by a 10-year warranty, which is pretty standard for the mattress industry.
Alternatively, every Saatva mattress comes with a 365 night sleep trial, so you’ll have a full year to sleep on it at home. Returns and exchanges cost a $99 fee and include the same white glove service as with delivery.
Additionally, Saatva offers an impressive lifetime warranty on its mattresses. This covers any manufacturer defects in materials or workmanship, but the terms change over the years so be sure to give the warranty a thorough read.
TempurPedic vs. Saatva: Our top picks
Saatva Loom & Leaf
Mattress type:All-foam
Firmness:FirmRelaxed firm
Height:12 inches
While Saatva’s beds are generally firmer, the brand does offer a memory foam mattress. The Loom & Leaf is an all-foam mattress that’s available in two firmness options: Relaxed Firm (Saatva says it’s a 5 to 7 out of 10 on a firmness scale), or Firm (rated 8 out of 10). Strict side sleepers or combination sleepers will be better off with the Relaxed Firm option.
Unlike the poly foam options from TempurPedic, Saatva makes an effort to use renewable oils in its proprietary foam. And, while memory foam isn’t typically great for hot sleepers, Saatva’s foam is infused with cooling gel and the mattress has a breathable organic cotton cover.
TempurPedic TEMPUR-Adapt
Mattress type:All-foam or hybrid
Firmness:SoftMediumFirm
Height:11, 12, or 13 inches
Delivery method:Free white glove
Sizes available:Twin longQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California King
Like all of TempurPedic’s models, the TEMPUR-Adapt offers a variety of customization options. The common denominator between each variation of the Adapt is significant pressure relief, great motion cancellation, and a cool-to-the-touch cover. Let’s take a quick look at the different versions of the TEMPUR-Adapt:
Adapt: The most basic version of the TEMPUR-Adapt is an 11-inch mattress made with original TEMPUR foam. It’s a medium firmness that’s available in both an all-foam or hybrid design and is a good fit for memory foam-lovers or anyone who wants a generous amount of pressure relief. Back, stomach, and combination sleepers will probably prefer the more supportive hybrid model, as the added springs will make it easier to change positions throughout the night. This version starts at $1,699.
ProAdapt: This model is 12 inches tall and swaps the original TEMPUR foam for an even more responsive version (called TEMPUR-APR). You can choose from a soft, medium, medium hybrid, or firm version of this model and, unlike the Adapt, the cover is removable and washable. A ProAdapt starts at $2,899, which is significantly pricier than the original Adapt.
ProLuxe: The tallest version of the Adapt sits at 13 inches and has 40% more foam than the original. Like the ProAdapt, the Luxe uses the TEMPUR-APR foam and the same removable, washable cover. This model is only available in a soft or firm all-foam construction. It’s also the highest priced option, starting at $3,699.
Advertisement
Saatva Classic
Mattress type:Hybrid innerspring
Firmness:Plush softFirmLuxury firm
Height:11.5 or 14.5 inches
Delivery method:White glove
We’ve written about the Saatva Classic a lot—and for good reason. The brand’s flagship model is a customizable hybrid mattress that offers three firmness and two height options. The combination of steel coils, memory foam, and organic cotton make it a breathable, supportive mattress with a luxury hotel bed feel. Plus, it has great temperature regulation and really solid edge support.
With the Classic, you can choose from 11.5 or 14.5 heights and one of the following firmness options:
Plush Soft: This is the most padded version of the Classic and is rated 3 out of 10 for firmness. It’s best for strict side sleepers or smaller-bodied people.
Luxury Firm: This is the most popular version of the Classic and is rated 5-7 out of 10 for firmness. The Luxury Firm is best for combination sleepers or couples with different sleep preferences.
Firm: Rated 8 out of 10, this is the firmest version of the Classic. It’s best for strict back or stomach sleepers, larger-bodied people, or anyone who prefers to feel like they’re sleeping on top of their mattress versus in it.
TempurPedic TEMPUR-Cloud
Mattress type:All-foam or hybrid
Firmness:Medium
Height:10 inches
Delivery method:Bed-in-a-box
Sizes available:TwinTwin longFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
The TEMPUR-Cloud is TempurPedic’s mattress designed for quick delivery. The mattress is delivered via free ground shipping and arrives compressed and rolled in a reusable canvas bag.
The Cloud is a medium mattress that’s available in an all-foam or hybrid model—the latter adds spring coils for additional support. Both use TEMPUR foam to provide a soft and responsive memory foam feel. Side and combination sleepers will likely be happy with either version, but strict back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and larger people will appreciate the support of the hybrid model.
Advertisement
Saatva Latex Hybrid
Mattress type:Latex hybrid
Firmness:Medium firm
Height:12 inches
This is another Saatva bed we’ve reviewed. In fact, we tried it out in our office. This hybrid uses GOLS-certified organic latex foam and is a great pick for combination, back, and stomach sleepers. Plus, the combination of steel coils and perforated latex make it a great option for hot sleepers.
This bed has the same tufted Euro pillow-top as the Classic, so it still has a luxurious feel. However, there is only one firmness option available for the Latex Hybrid, which Saatva rates as a medium-firm (our testing team decided it was more firm than medium).
TempurPedic TEMPUR-Breeze
Mattress type:All-foam or hybrid
Firmness:SoftMediumFirm
Height:12 or 13 inches
Delivery method:White glove delivery
Sizes available:Twin longQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California King
While many memory foam mattresses run hot, the TEMPUR-Breeze uses ventilated and cooling foams and a removable, cool-to-the-touch cover. There’s also an option to make it a hybrid design, which can help add even more airflow (and support) to the bed.
As with the Cloud and Adapt models, the Breeze has some customization options to choose from:
ProBreeze: TempurPedic says the 12-inch ProBreeze sleeps up to 5 degrees cooler than their TempurAdapt model. It’s available in a medium or medium hybrid design and starts at $4,099.
LuxeBreeze: Building on the foundation of the ProBreeze, the LuxeBreeze adds more of the brand’s cooling material for a surface TempurPedic claims sleeps 10 degrees cooler than the Adapt. It’s 13 inches tall and is available as a soft, hybrid medium, or firm design. It’s the most expensive TempurPedic model, starting at $5,099.
Advertisement
Saatva Solaire
Mattress type:Air bed
Firmness:50 adjustable firmness options
Height:13 inches
The Solaire is an air bed that’s ideal for couples or anyone who is particular about their bed’s firmness. With this model you can choose between 50 adjustable firmness optional, all from an attached remote. And, if you sleep with someone who prefers a different firmness, split model options are available in a Queen mattress or larger.
The design of the Solaire includes organic latex, memory foam, an adjustable air chamber, and a plush Euro pillow top. It’s also compatible with Saatva’s adjustable bases, so you can customize your sleep setup even further.
TempurPedic vs. Saatva
|Brand
|Models available
|Queen price range
|Certifications
|Sleep trial
|Waranty
|TempurPedic
|6
|"$1
|999 to $5
|099"
|CertiPUR-US
|90 nights
|10 years
|Saatva
|9
|"$1
|995 to $3
|745"
|GREENGUARD Gold; CertiPUR-US; eco-INSTITUT; GOLS; GOTS
|365 nights
|Lifetime
TempurPedic vs. Saatva: Our verdict
If you’re prioritizing sustainability: Choose Saatva
While Saatva does use some materials that aren't the most eco-friendly, the brand does better than most—including TempurPedic. If nontoxic materials and organic certifications are important to you, you’re better off with a Saatva mattress.
If you love memory foam: Choose TempurPedic
That cradling sensation that memory foam lovers can’t get enough of? That’s TempurPedic's bread and butter. That said, if you’re a soft foam devotee, you'll likely still find a Saatva bed you enjoy.
If you want a longer sleep trial & warranty: Choose Saatva
Saatva’s 365-night sleep trial beats TempurPedic’s 90 night trial by, well, 275 nights. And, while 10 years is probably long enough for a mattress warranty (you should re-evaluate your bed around year 8), the Saatva lifetime warranty provides more peace of mind.
If you want customization options: You could go with either.
Both Saatva and TempurPedic offer customization options for most of their beds. Not all of Saatva’s models are customizable, but several are.
If you like cooling materials: You could go with either.
While TempurPedic's Breeze collection aims to defy memory foam’s reputation for running hot, warm sleepers may also benefit from one of Saatva's latex hybrid beds which run cool, naturally.
If you’re shopping on a budget: You’ll want to look elsewhere.
Most of TempurPedic and Saatva’s beds aren’t outrageously priced for a quality mattress, but they’re not exactly budget-friendly picks either. Luckily, we have some other suggestions for lower priced mattresses.
How to choose
Pick your materials:
If you’re okay with synthetic materials and prefer the feeling of memory foam, a TempurPedic mattress might be right up your alley. If you’re hoping to sleep on more natural surfaces, like organic cotton and latex, a Saatva mattress will be the better choice
Determine your ideal firmness:
Comfort is subjective—and mattresses feel different from person to person depending on your body size and preferred sleep position. Once you’ve decided what type of sleeper you are (side, back, combination, etc) and what firmness you like (soft, medium, firm), you’ll have an easier time narrowing down your options.
Give yourself time:
If you’re uneasy about buying a mattress without trying it first, give yourself time to go lay on one of the above models at a store. You may have a Saatva location near you, but you’ll almost certainly be able to find a TempurPedic at a mattress retailer in your area. Additionally, consider your trial options: Saatva gives you a full year to decide, while TempurPedic gives you 90 days.
FAQ
Is Saatva or Tempur-Pedic better?
This depend son what’s important to you. Both brands offer decent firmness options and are close in price range (although TempurPedic can get more expensive).
Saatva offers longer trial and warranty periods and uses more natural materials in their mattresses. TempurPedic will likely please more side sleepers or anyone who likes cradling memory foam.
Is Saatva made in China?
No. Saatva designs and manufactures all its mattresses in the United States.
What brand is similar to Tempur?
TempurPedic pioneered the memory foam mattress, but several newer brands have gained popularity in that department, such as Casper, Leesa, and Helix.
Is Saatva a good mattress for back pain?
The Saatva Classic is an excellent mattress for those looking to avoid back pain. The hybrid design offers great support and, while it comes in different firmness options, even the more plush option is firm enough to keep your spine in alignment while you snooze.
The takeaway
When comparing TempurPedic vs. Saatva, the two brands are pretty different. Both offer a variety of mattresses—but, while TempurPedic sticks to memory foam, Saatva branches out into a more diverse range of latex, hybrid, and air bed models. At the end of the day, the best way to decide whether TempurPedic or Saatva is right for you is to get familiar with your preferred mattress firmness and decide how much you care about sustainably-sourced or natural mattress materials. Still not sure? We’ve reviewed plenty more memory foam and hybrid mattresses for you to explore.