Like all of TempurPedic’s models, the TEMPUR-Adapt offers a variety of customization options. The common denominator between each variation of the Adapt is significant pressure relief, great motion cancellation, and a cool-to-the-touch cover. Let’s take a quick look at the different versions of the TEMPUR-Adapt:

Adapt: The most basic version of the TEMPUR-Adapt is an 11-inch mattress made with original TEMPUR foam. It’s a medium firmness that’s available in both an all-foam or hybrid design and is a good fit for memory foam-lovers or anyone who wants a generous amount of pressure relief. Back, stomach, and combination sleepers will probably prefer the more supportive hybrid model, as the added springs will make it easier to change positions throughout the night. This version starts at $1,699.

ProAdapt: This model is 12 inches tall and swaps the original TEMPUR foam for an even more responsive version (called TEMPUR-APR). You can choose from a soft, medium, medium hybrid, or firm version of this model and, unlike the Adapt, the cover is removable and washable. A ProAdapt starts at $2,899, which is significantly pricier than the original Adapt.

ProLuxe: The tallest version of the Adapt sits at 13 inches and has 40% more foam than the original. Like the ProAdapt, the Luxe uses the TEMPUR-APR foam and the same removable, washable cover. This model is only available in a soft or firm all-foam construction. It’s also the highest priced option, starting at $3,699.