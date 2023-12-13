Advertisement
A Neuroscientist's Favorite Supplement For Brain Health & Mental Well-Being*
Cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc, knows a thing or two about how to take care of her brain. As one of the first experts in her field to research neuroplasticity (i.e., how the brain can learn and adapt) she's well versed in everything from memory and mind-brain connection to metacognitive neuropsychology and mental well-being.
"As a cognitive neuroscientist, I'm always looking for new, cutting-edge ways to improve my brain health. Whether you're 25 or 75, I believe it's never too early to be proactive about this vital organ," she explains.
According to Leaf, getting adequate omega-3s is one of the simplest and most effective ways to care for your brain. In fact, the brain is made of about 60% fat, which means you need a meaningful amount of healthy fat included in your diet to support optimal cognitive function.
"We get fat from things like avocado, nuts, fish, and fish oils," Leaf explains. Unfortunately, the standard American diet swaps many of these healthy fats for red meat and processed oils.
Because oily fish (e.g., salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, herring, tuna) are not a staple in the average U.S. home, over 90% of Americans are failing to get enough brain-healthy omega-3s in their diet.
"It's difficult to get enough of these critical omega-3 fats from diet alone, which is why I supplement with mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+," Leaf shares in a recent video testimonial.
Why Caroline Leaf swears by omega-3 potency+
Simply put, omega-3s are brain food, and supplementation is a smart and effective strategy for getting adequate amounts.
"When looking for supplements, I prioritize omega-3s, as these are the brain's essential building blocks," Leaf explains. "Research actually suggests that when we do take omegas, specifically DHA and EPA, it does help to improve brain and mind and body health."*
However, not all omega-3 supplements are created equal. Finding a high-quality fish oil with optimal dosage that prioritizes purity and sustainable sourcing is no small feat. According to Leaf, omega-3 potency+ fits the bill.
"I prefer mindbodygreen's formula for its potency (1,500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA per serving) and premium quality," Leaf shares. "It's made of the highest quality, wild-caught, cold-water, sustainably sourced, pure fish oil with an optimized EPA:DHA ratio and absorption profile (thanks to the triglyceride form)."
She continues: "The results have blown me away. I've noticed significant improvements in my memory retention, clarity, and cognition—I even feel it has helped my overall mood. It truly is brain food."*
The takeaway
Whether you don't eat fatty fish, or just want a quick daily habit that can help support your brain health, an omega-3 supplement is a wonderful way to promote cognitive health, mental well-being, and brain longevity.*
Try mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+—the supplement neuroscientists trust to holistically support their brains.*
