mindbodygreen

Beauty

If You Have Dry Skin, You Need To Be Using Oral & Topical Ceramides

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Beautiful Young Girl Washing Her Face In The Bathroom

Image by Nikita Sursin / Stocksy

May 9, 2020 — 19:44 PM

If you have chronically dry skin, you know how annoying the condition can be: Regular flaking, occasional redness, tightness, and dull complexion. You likely spend a lot of time (and perhaps money too) on finding super hydrating creams and conditioning oils to keep your skin supple and soft. And while you do need to tend to the outer layer of the skin, you may be missing one key element to fixing your dry skin woes: ingesting ceramides.

What are phytoceramides or ceramides and why are they so good for dry skin?

If you are a skin care enthusiast, you’ve likely come by the word “ceramides” on creams and lotions before. (Or “phytoceramides,” which are just cermadies derived from plants.) They’ve long been a staple in the derm and skin care space. Ceramides are lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells: They act something like glue—helping keep skin cells together, fashioning the barrier that keeps moisture in. Like most good things, you lose them with age resulting in dryness, wrinkles, and dullness; people with chronically dry and sensitive skin also tend to have less ceramides naturally. 

This is a problem because without ceramides you experience what’s called “transepidermal water loss,” which is just a fancy term for water evaporating out of the skin. It happens because you don’t have the ceramide lipid barrier there to keep all the water trapped, thereby making your skin dry and dehydrated. 

So, an essential part to tending to dry skin is to replenish ceramides. This is why they are so abundant in skin care products marketed to dry and sensitive skin. But here’s the problem: You need to ingest them, too, so your body can enhance it’s natural levels as well.* 

Article continues below

Why you need to ingest them, too. 

While it’s a good thing to use ceramides topically, they only provide their benefits to the top layer of the skin. To optimize your skin barrier function, you need to help your body promote it’s natural levels through supplementation.* 

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula, featuring phytoceramides.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

"Research shows that when you take these things by mouth—and you don't need many milligrams of them—your body actually incorporates them into the skin*," says board-certified family medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D. In fact, research shows that when you take ceramides orally, it may help the skin just as much as prescription-strength topical ceramide.*

mindbodgyreen’s nr+ contains phytoceramides that help reduce dryness and wrinkles while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.* It also contains additional skin-healthy ingredients to help support your skin barrier function further, including the antioxidant astaxanthin to neutralize free radicals and rhodiola to manage oxidative stress in the body.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Want Full, Pillowy Lips? Give These 9 Clean Lip Plumpers A Try

Jamie Schneider
Want Full, Pillowy Lips? Give These 9 Clean Lip Plumpers A Try
Beauty

Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing

Alexandra Engler
Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing
Mental Health

Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds
Love

5 Ways We Are Celebrating Our Moms This Year (In Case You Need Inspo)

Alexandra Engler
5 Ways We Are Celebrating Our Moms This Year (In Case You Need Inspo)
Spirituality

This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection & How To Heal It

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection & How To Heal It
Recipes

These Keto Lemon Muffins Have A Skin-Supporting Ingredient We Love

Eliza Sullivan
These Keto Lemon Muffins Have A Skin-Supporting Ingredient We Love
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Friendships

Living With Your Ex During The Pandemic? Here Are 9 Ways To Make It Easier

Sarah Regan
Living With Your Ex During The Pandemic? Here Are 9 Ways To Make It Easier
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Brownie Recipe? Here Are 35 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Brownie Recipe? Here Are 35 Options
Mental Health

5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed

Abby Moore
5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed
Recipes

This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan
This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast
Motivation

So, You Want To Start Running? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Kristine Thomason
So, You Want To Start Running? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Parenting

7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/supplement-to-help-dry-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!