If you are a skin care enthusiast, you’ve likely come by the word “ceramides” on creams and lotions before. (Or “phytoceramides,” which are just cermadies derived from plants.) They’ve long been a staple in the derm and skin care space. Ceramides are lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells: They act something like glue—helping keep skin cells together, fashioning the barrier that keeps moisture in. Like most good things, you lose them with age resulting in dryness, wrinkles, and dullness; people with chronically dry and sensitive skin also tend to have less ceramides naturally.

This is a problem because without ceramides you experience what’s called “transepidermal water loss,” which is just a fancy term for water evaporating out of the skin. It happens because you don’t have the ceramide lipid barrier there to keep all the water trapped, thereby making your skin dry and dehydrated.

So, an essential part to tending to dry skin is to replenish ceramides. This is why they are so abundant in skin care products marketed to dry and sensitive skin. But here’s the problem: You need to ingest them, too, so your body can enhance it’s natural levels as well.*