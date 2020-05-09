If You Have Dry Skin, You Need To Be Using Oral & Topical Ceramides
If you have chronically dry skin, you know how annoying the condition can be: Regular flaking, occasional redness, tightness, and dull complexion. You likely spend a lot of time (and perhaps money too) on finding super hydrating creams and conditioning oils to keep your skin supple and soft. And while you do need to tend to the outer layer of the skin, you may be missing one key element to fixing your dry skin woes: ingesting ceramides.
What are phytoceramides or ceramides and why are they so good for dry skin?
If you are a skin care enthusiast, you’ve likely come by the word “ceramides” on creams and lotions before. (Or “phytoceramides,” which are just cermadies derived from plants.) They’ve long been a staple in the derm and skin care space. Ceramides are lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells: They act something like glue—helping keep skin cells together, fashioning the barrier that keeps moisture in. Like most good things, you lose them with age resulting in dryness, wrinkles, and dullness; people with chronically dry and sensitive skin also tend to have less ceramides naturally.
This is a problem because without ceramides you experience what’s called “transepidermal water loss,” which is just a fancy term for water evaporating out of the skin. It happens because you don’t have the ceramide lipid barrier there to keep all the water trapped, thereby making your skin dry and dehydrated.
So, an essential part to tending to dry skin is to replenish ceramides. This is why they are so abundant in skin care products marketed to dry and sensitive skin. But here’s the problem: You need to ingest them, too, so your body can enhance it’s natural levels as well.*
Why you need to ingest them, too.
While it’s a good thing to use ceramides topically, they only provide their benefits to the top layer of the skin. To optimize your skin barrier function, you need to help your body promote it’s natural levels through supplementation.*
"Research shows that when you take these things by mouth—and you don't need many milligrams of them—your body actually incorporates them into the skin*," says board-certified family medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D. In fact, research shows that when you take ceramides orally, it may help the skin just as much as prescription-strength topical ceramide.*
