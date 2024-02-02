"My psychiatrist recommended I try a supplement for my mental health. After some research, I went with brain guard+, and I noticed a change right on day one. I work in a law office, and it felt like my typical tasks just took less mental energy to complete. Currently, I'm prioritizing this supplement in my routine for mood balance and to create a clear state of mind.* But I also feel good knowing that all the ingredients in the formula also support long-term brain health."*