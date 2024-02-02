Advertisement
People Swear By brain guard+ To Help Brain Fog & Low Mood*
Passing each day with mental clarity and an even-keeled mood isn’t some pipe dream: it’s actually well within your grasp. Lifestyle factors including what you eat (like leafy greens and healthy fats), how you move, and even what you supplement with play an outsized role in helping your brain stay sharp and balanced.*
That’s why we formulated brain guard+, an innovative nootropic that supports mental clarity, memory, neurotransmitter balance, and cognitive sharpness.*
How does brain guard+ work?
This supplement harnesses the power of three powerful compounds that you’re definitely not getting enough of in your typical diet: citicoline, resveratrol, and kanna.*
- Citicoline: This neuronutrient is present in every cell of your body. It’s critical for brain health, as it supports the communication between neurons and is shown to support attention, processing speed1, and mental energy.*
- Resveratrol: This polyphenol is especially helpful in enhancing processing speed—meaning you have more lightbulb moments (versus forgetting to turn the lifts off).*
- Kanna: This little-known plant helps deliver a sense of calmness and mood2 balance so you're more equipped to handle stressful situations.*
So how do the research-backed ingredients of brain guard+ work in real life? Really well, according to these customers.
This has kept my brain fog at bay
“As a full-time novelist, I used to feel completely focused some days, however, other days, every word felt like a chore. The first day I took brain guard+, I remember giving a sharp response to a question and thinking, That felt quicker than normal. It's been over a year, and this is still the product I reach for. No supplement will make you Superman, but this one makes me sharper, clearer, and more ready to tackle the day's tasks.”*
–Chris P
I found mental clarity and zen
“I've noticed that my mood balance has never been better. I find myself noticeably more relaxed and level-headed throughout the day, yet I still feel mentally sharp. I'll take some Zen with my mental clarity any day. By taking this daily, I’m giving myself literal peace of mind that I’m taking care of my cognitive health.”*
–Emma E.
I have yet to miss a day with this supplement
"My psychiatrist recommended I try a supplement for my mental health. After some research, I went with brain guard+, and I noticed a change right on day one. I work in a law office, and it felt like my typical tasks just took less mental energy to complete. Currently, I'm prioritizing this supplement in my routine for mood balance and to create a clear state of mind.* But I also feel good knowing that all the ingredients in the formula also support long-term brain health."*
–Jen H.
I don’t feel overwhelmed
“After taking brain guard+ for over a month, I can say without a doubt that this formula works! My brain has never felt better. I'm able to work full time, manage my business, and submit my class assignments without feeling overwhelmed or completely out of whack.”*
–India E
I feel more present
“It works, (after 1 full bottle) I am finding myself remembering names more easily and whew, that's a relief! I also feel more in tune with conversations with groups of people.”*
–Nancy P
The takeaway
If you’re looking to get that edge on clearing lingering brain fog or for support on (mentally) getting from point A to point B more efficiently, it’s time you look into a science-backed nootropic like brain guard+. As you see, it’ll quickly become a must-have in your daily routine.
