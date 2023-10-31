This Supplement Has Helped Keep My Brain Fog At Bay Over A Year*
As a full-time novelist, I used to feel completely focused some days, and pages flew from my fingers. On other days, however, every word felt like a chore, and my wit seemed to be lost. With the good days making me feel so accomplished, and the bad days feeling like a waste, I went on a search for something that could help me make every day a good one.
I tried many different supplements, nootropics, and a variety of different forms of caffeine, but none delivered the “magic” effect they promised, and some left me even more distracted. Too much caffeine would impact my sleep and mood, so that didn’t work either. When I mentioned my challenges to a fellow health enthusiast with a master’s degree in nutrition, she recommended I try targeted supplementation with mindbodygreen’s brain guard+.
I noticed a difference days after starting the supplement
The first day I took brain guard+, I remember giving a sharp response to a question and thinking, That felt quicker than normal.* Later that day, I was able to recall more than I felt like was normal. The differences were subtle, but I felt like I could process information faster, and gather my thoughts more clearly.*
I suspected it might have been confirmation bias, and I was looking for reasons to attribute the success to the supplement, but I could tell I wasn’t as sharp on the off days. Now, I’ve taken it enough times to know I am definitely quicker and clearer with the supplement than without it.*
It’s been over a year, and this is still the product I reach for
brain guard+ has become a staple for me over the last year. I always take it first thing in the morning, even while traveling (I pack it with me wherever I go).
I used to only take the supplement on work days, but I like feeling sharper on weekends, too. So now I take it six or seven days a week and order a three-month supply at a time.
I love how it doesn’t hurt my sleep, how it has no weird ingredients, and how I can take it on an empty stomach without making it upset (even after a night out). Most importantly, I love having more good writing days.
Just like any supplement, it’s not a miracle pill. I still need to maintain healthy eating, exercise daily, and get enough sleep to be at my best. brain guard+ just gives me an extra edge on top of those things.*
It also helps my long-term health
I’ve watched family members and close friends struggle with cognitive and brain health challenges, and it’s heartbreaking to watch the cognitive health of someone you love decline. While I started brain guard+ to supplement my writing, I want to make whatever lifestyle choices I can to keep my brain healthy as I age.*
The ingredients in brain guard+ (citicoline, kanna, and resveratrol) are also linked to memory and cognitive longevity.* That means that in addition to daily clarity, it may also offer long-term benefits.*
The takeaway
I used to do a lot of hunting for a solution to combat the occasional brain fog, and ever since finding brain guard+, I’ve stopped looking. No supplement will make you Superman, but this one helps me sharper, clearer, and more ready to tackle the day’s tasks.*
Chris Palatucci is a novelist and technologist with a passion for exercise and wellness. He lives in Austin, TX with his fiance and two dogs. He is releasing chapters of his fantasy novel about a boy who finds himself stuck in a magical Celtic world.