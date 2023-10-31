brain guard+ has become a staple for me over the last year. I always take it first thing in the morning, even while traveling (I pack it with me wherever I go).

I used to only take the supplement on work days, but I like feeling sharper on weekends, too. So now I take it six or seven days a week and order a three-month supply at a time.

I love how it doesn’t hurt my sleep, how it has no weird ingredients, and how I can take it on an empty stomach without making it upset (even after a night out). Most importantly, I love having more good writing days.

Just like any supplement, it’s not a miracle pill. I still need to maintain healthy eating, exercise daily, and get enough sleep to be at my best. brain guard+ just gives me an extra edge on top of those things.*