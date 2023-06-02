I could go on for days about how much I love this nootropic supplement, but for me, the most palpable benefits are enhanced mental clarity and mood-balancing effects.*

Hero neuronutrient citicoline supports healthy levels of important neurotransmitters, namely dopamine, norepinephrine, and acetylcholine.* These neurotransmitters are known to support mental processes such as clarity and focus.

Citicoline has also been shown via research to support attention, processing speed1 , and mental energy by increasing ATP in the brain (i.e., supporting brain energy reserves).*

Complementing citicoline, antioxidant phytonutrient resveratrol has vasoactive properties and is clinically shown to support blood flow to the brain and cerebrovascular health2 .* Enhanced cerebral blood flow means optimized delivery of oxygen and nutrients to my brain, supporting a clear head and overall cognitive function. (Yes, please.)

The clarity and mental energy that brain guard+ delivers help me combat pesky mental fogginess that crops up on occasion and stay on top of my productivity and task performance.*

Along with the impressive multidimensional cognitive performance support, I've noticed that my mood balance has never been better.

These positive mood support benefits are thanks to kanna, a fascinating nootropic botanical sourced from South Africa. Kanna delivers synergistic dual action 3 on the central nervous system, supporting cognitive function (including cognitive flexibility and executive function4 ) and emotional processes in the brain.*

I find myself noticeably more relaxed and levelheaded throughout the day, yet I still feel mentally sharp. I'll take some Zen with my mental clarity any day.