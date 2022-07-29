 Skip to content

At 24, This Nootropic Supplement Helped Me Get Work & Life Back On Track

At 24, This Nootropic Supplement Helped Me Get Work & Life Back On Track

India Edwards
India Edwards
mbg Updates Editor
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.
As An Entrepreneur & Student, This Supplement Gets Me Through My Busy Week

Image by FG Trade / iStock

July 29, 2022

I’m a graduate student, I work full-time, and I run a small business on the side. To sum it all up, my brain is constantly racing and I often find myself overlooking things and lacking the mental energy to perform particularly important tasks. 

But, I’m 24. I’m in my prime! I shouldn’t have to worry about my brain health now, right?

Wrong. It turns out, caring for my brain right now is one of the best decisions I can make for my cognitive health (now and in the future). 

You see, as I mentioned above, I’m pretty much drained throughout the day (I’m trying here, people!), making it extremely challenging to get anything done. 

And to make matters worse, I don’t get as much sleep as I should (again, I’m trying!). Basically, I knew I had to make some sort of lifestyle change to better care for my brain—especially since cognitive function affects pretty much every fundamental part of our well-being. 

So, I got to researching. I was surprised to find that just a few small tweaks to my everyday routine (i.e., getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and eating a balanced diet) can help improve cognitive function over time. 

But, as critical as these lifestyle habits are, balancing all of them on a daily basis can be difficult with so many things going on at once.

I felt stuck. I knew I couldn’t continue the same routine: Wake up, work, sleep a few hours, repeat. But at the same time, I didn’t know where to start.

That was until I came across another, more targeted (and convenient) option: A brain-supporting nootropic supplement designed to enhance cognitive function and promote brain longevity.*

Enter: brain guard+

I had never taken a nootropic supplement before, so I was a bit skeptical of what I should expect. 

But when I tried mindbodygreen’s brain guard+, I couldn’t believe that within just one week I felt my mental capacity start to completely shift. 

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
brain guard+

You see, brain guard+ consists of a powerful nootropic formula that helps promote the health of the brain and enhance its many functions—like mental clarity and sharpness, cognitive performance, and brain longevity, to name a few.*

In particular, it contains a whopping 500 milligrams of citicoline—a critical neuronutrient that helps promote learning and memory, mental processing speed, and overall cognitive performance (no more forgetting important tasks!).*

It also contains kanna, a powerful nootropic botanical ingredient from South Africa that helps balance brain waves, improve cognitive flexibility, and bolster mental well-being.* 

Additionally, it contains resveratrol, which helps combat oxidative stress and foster longevity in the brain.* (Shall I go on?)

Don’t get me wrong, there are countless dietary supplements on the market that contain brain-promoting ingredients. 

However, mbg’s powerful, nootropic formula is packed with clinically researched and science-backed ingredients (included at the doses studied in those clinical trials). Now that’s impressive. 

My cognitive health today.

My brain has never felt better. I’m able to work full time, manage my business, and submit my class assignments without feeling overwhelmed or completely out of whack.

I especially appreciate how brain guard+ promotes learning and processing, which allows me to balance and complete multiple projects at once and keep my mind from feeling clouded.* 

And although I’m still in my early 20s, I know that brain guard+ will continue to help enhance my cognitive performance in the long run (it’s never too late to start thinking about brain longevity, people!).* 

And other users agree—this thoughtfully formulated, vegan product provides the brain with the daily support it needs, all in one easy daily serving (just two capsules).*

The takeaway.

After taking brain guard+ for over a month, I can say without a doubt that this formula works! I’m able to tune out all the extra noise and stay productive throughout the entire day.

If you’re like me and struggle with occasional brain fog, I recommend adding brain guard+ to your daily routine.* Thank me later!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
India Edwards
India Edwards mbg Updates Editor
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and is currently pursuing her Master's degree...

