I noticed a change right on day one when I started taking brain guard+.* I work in a law office, and it felt like my typical tasks just took less mental energy to complete. It wasn’t like an autopilot feeling, because mentally, I was very present in the moment. Rather, it was more similar to the feeling of following a GPS—I had awareness of where I was going, and a clear and efficient route to the end of a task. It helped me tune out distractions.*