This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)

8 Reviewers Say This Sleep Supplement Works Better For Them Than Melatonin*
Melatonin is often marketed as a helpful tool to have on hand when you can't get shut-eye, but reviews of the sleep aid are mixed.
While the hormone can adjust the circadian rhythm to help people fall asleep during new time slots (hence why it's often used for long-haul travel), it doesn't do much in the way of improving overall sleep quality. If you're someone who often wakes up in the night and has trouble falling back asleep, it won't solve that issue. Because of this, it's common to feel groggy in the morning after taking melatonin; you may have fallen asleep faster, but that doesn't mean you slept any better.
Having the hormone lingering in your body can also throw off your sense of time and make it feel earlier than it actually is, leaving you feeling more tired. Not to mention, sleep and health experts don't recommend taking melatonin nightly, especially in doses above 1 milligram, and its long-term health effects are unclear.
So, where does that leave people seeking a safe solution for better sleep? We can look to a number of other nonhormonal ingredients that show promise in the sleep space, including magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, PharmaGABA®, L-theanine, 5-HTP, valerian, hops, lemon balm, tart cherry, and lavender.*
mindbodygreen's nightly sleep supplement, sleep support+, gets its kick from a thoughtfully formulated combo of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—and reviewers rave it does so much more to improve their sleep than melatonin ever has.* Here's what people are saying about why sleep support+ is a better option for them:
1. mindbodygreen's gentle sleep support+ formula has solved my sleep issues.
"I am very caffeine- and blue-light-sensitive and used to take melatonin at night but found that it often did not work. mindbodygreen's natural, gentle sleep support+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues. The unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® induces relaxation and calm and helps maximize my sleep quality."*
—Amy S.
2. Great sleep.
"This has helped tremendously with promoting restful sleep. It works through the night (I usually have no problem falling asleep, but I will wake up a few hours later and have trouble going back to sleep). I'm not groggy in the morning. Way better than melatonin for me."*
—Barbara M.
3. Can't sleep without these.
"I used to take 3 melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*
—Tracey H.
4. I'm finally able to sleep.
"I'm on my second bottle of sleep support +. I had been taking other products with magnesium and melatonin without much luck. Now I've finally found a product that works."*
—Debra S.
5. Great product.
"I did not like to take melatonin. It always made me feel foggy the next day. I take just one of the sleep support, along with a nice relaxing bath and sleep great!"*
—Mona K.
6. I stay sleeping most of the night.
"I have tried it all. Melatonin does nothing for me. I take these 30 minutes before I hit the bed and within 10 to 15 minutes I'm out and stay sleeping most of the night."*
—Wayne R.
7. I like the product.
"I like the product; it seems to help me sleep more soundly with no side effects like melatonin."*
—Michael G.
8. Soothing and yet invigorating!
"Love to take these when I know I need some support for having a smooth sleep. Done melatonin and definitely these are the VIP of sleep support."*
—Paula M.
The takeaway.
If you're looking for a nightly alternative to melatonin that will actually help you wake up feeling rested, sleep support+ is an option to check out. It's helping people around the world fall asleep faster and sleep through the night through a nonhormonal combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®.* Learn more about the sleep aid here.
