This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)

Melatonin is often marketed as a helpful tool to have on hand when you can't get shut-eye, but reviews of the sleep aid are mixed.

While the hormone can adjust the circadian rhythm to help people fall asleep during new time slots (hence why it's often used for long-haul travel), it doesn't do much in the way of improving overall sleep quality. If you're someone who often wakes up in the night and has trouble falling back asleep, it won't solve that issue. Because of this, it's common to feel groggy in the morning after taking melatonin; you may have fallen asleep faster, but that doesn't mean you slept any better.