To stay fueled throughout the day, snacks are a must-have for me. And to circle back to the meal prep point above: I like to prep my snacks beforehand, so all I have to do is grab and go. Even if I pre-chop some carrots or bell peppers, I can throw them into a bag and bring them with me wherever I go.

Sliced veggies will work in a pinch, but Long tells me that a super-filling snack ideally boasts fiber, protein, and healthy fats: “If you mix those three nutrients together, you will feel full longer, which is what you need to maintain even blood sugar and energy during the day,” she says. That’s why I often bring almond butter packs with me to snack on as well—that way, I’m getting my fill of protein and healthy fats along with the fiber from veggies.

Now, this next point may sound obvious, but it blew my mind: “A snack doesn't have to be a ‘snack food,’” notes Long. For example, she keeps a bag of frozen broccoli in her office fridge. Whenever she’s feeling peckish, she heats up the veggies, then tops it with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. “That's a great snack, and it's really delicious,” she tells me.

I often subscribe to this philosophy without even knowing it: I’ll sometimes create chicken lettuce wraps if I need an extra hit of protein. I'll tuck some grilled chicken into a lettuce shell and roll it up with some avocado. It’s not a quintessential “snack food” like your traditional protein bar, and it’s not a full-on meal—but it has enough protein and healthy fats to keep me feeling energized, so that I don't get to a shaky, panicky state (otherwise known as the blood sugar rollercoaster).