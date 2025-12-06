Throughout the past 20 years, a lot of brain health research has focused on vitamin D and cognitive function4 . Through these studies, researchers have discovered that healthy levels of this essential fat-soluble micronutrient help transfer information between neurons5 , support cellular immune factors in the brain, and even protect the structure and function of neurons—which is especially vital as we age. The science is clear: Vitamin D is a key player when it comes to everyday function of the nervous system.