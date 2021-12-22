A Stretching & Acupressure Routine To Help Get Your Chi Flowing

Fascia flossing is a super efficient and fruitful way to nourish your connective tissues, ease tightness, and get your lymph flowing.

According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the glowy, effortless beauty we often seek is a result of the harmony of chi in our bodies. Chinese medicine is a holistic medicine, meaning that it considers all sorts of factors including—but not limited to—what you put on your skin, what you eat, the environment around you, your stress levels, and more.

The following sequence is designed to help you feel more aligned both inside and outside, so you can radiate the beauty that surrounds you.