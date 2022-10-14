Doing a standard Bird Dog comes with so many benefits, but by making this a standing exercise, you're incorporating balance and stability. This move is also excellent for toning up your back muscles, which Arrington previously explained is essential to overall core strength.

"[Back muscles] help stabilize and bend your spine, raise and retract your arms, and are the key to good posture," she says, adding, "Truly, your back muscles play a role in just about every movement you can make."

With standing Bird Dog, you're working your hamstrings and glutes along the back of your legs, as well as your back muscles, and your core. Not bad for just one move.