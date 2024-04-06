Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

New Study Shows Sleeping Poorly Can Age You 10 Years

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
April 06, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Woman Yawning / Stocksy
April 06, 2024

It’s no shock that if you don’t sleep well, you don’t feel well. You may find yourself with low energy, an irritable mood, and even a ravenous appetite. But a new study also found that sleeping poorly may age you—or age how old you perceive yourself. And further research shows that this perceived sense of age is actually closely linked to longevity.

So here’s what the study found and science-backed ways to improve your sleep (and feel younger).

About the study 

The researchers conducted and reported on two studies in this article published in the journal Royal Society. 

  1. The first one was purely survey-based. All 429 participants (ages 18-70) were asked two questions: one about their perceived age (aka do participants feel older or younger than their calendar age) and and one on the number of nights they felt like they slept poorly in the last month. 
  2. The second study included 186 people (ages 18-46) compared short-term sleep saturation and deprivation with perceived age in an experimental setting. For two nights, participants would be in bed for nine hours and for another two nights, they would only be in bed for four hours. Perceived age and sleepiness were measured after each of these scenarios.

Not sleeping enough (& sleeping poorly) ages you

Results of both studies showed most people felt older when they didn’t get enough sleep. 

Specifically, the survey study found that for each day of the month participants slept poorly, they felt about a quarter of a year older

Perceived aging was even more pronounced for those in the experimental group. Two nights of sleep restriction made folks feel an average of around 4.5 years older than when they stayed in bed for nine hours. 

Feeling very awake versus very sleepy was linked to feeling about 10 years—and participants with a morning chronotype fared worse. 

While the results of this study are insightful, future research in this area may include sleep trackers to measure the quality and duration of sleep, not just time spent in bed. 

How to improve your sleep 

Most of us could use some help in the sleep department. A 2024 study found that only 15%1 of a group of almost 70,000 adults were getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep at least five nights a week. Even among those who meet this recommendation, sleep patterns (like waking up in the middle of the night or tossing and turning, are common.  

While improving your sleep hygiene—like not looking at screens before bed, sticking to a consistent sleep-wake schedule, and cooling your room—a targeted sleep supplement can help you fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer.*

No, we’re not talking about melatonin (which is best used short-term to adjust to time changes—otherwise it leaves you feeling groggy).

We’re talking about mindbodygreen’s sleep support+. This supplement provides a combination of magnesium bisglycinate (both bioavailable and easy on the stomach), PharmaGABA® (a neurotransmitter), and jujube. Together, these three bioactives enhance natural sleep quality and promote a steady state of relaxation throughout the night.*

And reviewers rave it does so much more to improve their sleep than melatonin ever has.*

I’m finally able to sleep

"I used to take 3 melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*—Tracey H.

The takeaway

Sleeping well (and enough) is easier said than done. Not only are their sleep changes throughout different phases of life (like for new parents and those entering perimenopause), but it can also change nightly. And even a few nights of suboptimal sleep can leave you feeling—and likely acting—older. 

If you have more restless than restful nights and then reaching for a relaxing, long-term supplement solution like sleep support+ is a smart choice.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests

Hannah Frye

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth
Integrative Health

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth

Hannah Frye

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)

Hannah Frye

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure
Integrative Health

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure

Brooke Helton

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened
Integrative Health

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened

Hannah Frye

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan
Integrative Health

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan

BB Arrington, CPT

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans
Mental Health

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles
Integrative Health

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles

Jason Wachob

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests

Hannah Frye

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth
Integrative Health

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth

Hannah Frye

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)

Hannah Frye

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure
Integrative Health

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure

Brooke Helton

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened
Integrative Health

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened

Hannah Frye

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan
Integrative Health

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan

BB Arrington, CPT

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans
Mental Health

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles
Integrative Health

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles

Jason Wachob

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.