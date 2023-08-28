The next lever we can pull is light: Because the brain is caged inside the ivory tower of our skull, no light penetrates it. It relies strongly on the eyes to tell us what time of day it is. This is why as the sun begins to set at nighttime, my house lights will also dim.

I don't use fancy high-tech lights that cost thousands of dollars. Instead, I just have some well-placed lamps with amber-colored light bulbs in them that emit an orangish glow at lower watts.

To further use light (or lack of light) to your advantage, you can make your technology screens as dim as functionally possible in the evening. Some also find benefits from blue light-blocking glasses. However, I personally never do anything productive on technology at nighttime anyway, I try not to use it very often.