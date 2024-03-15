You'll notice that melatonin is not included in this formula, and that's intentional. sleep support+ is meant to be taken as a nightly sleep aid, and the research on melatonin does not indicate that it's effective (or even safe) when taken every night. Since melatonin is a hormone, it can also disrupt the body's production of other hormones. Plus, it tends to cause difficulty waking up and grogginess—exactly what you don't want if you need to get up to soothe a temperamental toddler in the middle of the night.