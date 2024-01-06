While the hormone can adjust the circadian rhythm to help people fall asleep during new time slots (hence why it's often used for long-haul travel), it doesn't do much in the way of improving overall sleep quality. If you're someone who often wakes up in the night and has trouble falling back asleep, melatonin won't help. It often leaves users groggy. While it can help you fall asleep faster, but that doesn't mean you slept any better.