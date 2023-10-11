7:45 p.m.: It’s a Sunday night—my favorite night of the week and the one when I have the best chance of actually completing my ideal wind-down routine. I start by taking a 15-minute walk.

8:00 p.m.: Drink a cup of herbal tea. Lately, it’s been a mix of chamomile and EveryDay Detox Lemon.

8:30 p.m.: Take my nighttime magnesium and adrenal support supplements.

8:45 p.m.: Do laundry. Not my favorite chose, but I like to do do the bed sheets and/ or towels on the weekend to get a fresh start for the week. Spray the pillow with my dream mist.

9:15 p.m.: Bath time! I'll fill the bath with the relaxing products above, light a candle, turn down the lights, and soak. Sometimes I turn on soothing music, but usually, I'll just close my eyes and relax in silence, listening to the water and the crackling candle.

9:40 p.m.: Take a warm shower with soothing lavender soap.

9:50 p.m.: Brush my teeth and apply a a rose water facial mist and face cream.

10:00 p.m.: Come downstairs to prep any items for my smoothie/ breakfast in the morning. Since I'm a night owl, I like to do this prep work ahead of time.

10:10 p.m.: Grab the rest of my supplements: probiotic, coq10, resveratrol, and quercetin to help my mitochondria. I also have a small snack of a few berries and a spoonful of almond butter to help my blood sugar from dropping at night as I work on stabilizing it. Fill up my glass of water with lemon.

10:20 p.m.: Get in bed and wrap up a few last-minute tasks on my phone (texts, emails, online shopping...) and jot down a few notes to not forget. I try not to get stuck in this mode.

10:30 p.m.: Time to relax and do activities that feel good. I'll usually read a motivational book (Wellth, Daily Inspiration, and The Daily Stoic are a few of my go-to's). I like to clear my mind and think of something positive to end the day.

11:00 p.m.: Starting to get sleepy.

11:20 p.m.: Closing my eyes. Goodnight!