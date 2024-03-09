Advertisement
What Are Trace Minerals & Should You Be Supplementing With Them?
Trace minerals are having a moment—but it’s really nothing new. Tinctures and capsules that sport anywhere from 50 to upwards of 70 little-known yet seemingly vital nutrients have been around for decades. But are they beneficial?
Let’s break down exactly what trace minerals are and the best ways to get enough of them.
What are trace minerals?
Minerals can broadly be divided into two categories: macrominerals and trace (or microminerals).
Macrominerals1 are ones the body needs in larger amounts to function properly. These include calcium, phosphorus, sodium, magnesium, potassium, chloride, and sulfur.
On the other hand, trace minerals2 are elements that the body only needs in small amounts—amounts less than 100 milligrams a day to be exact. Iron, zinc, selenium, and iodine are some of the most recognizable microminerals.
Remember, when it comes to minerals, they’re either an element on the periodic table or a combination of those elements (like sodium chloride, aka table salt). So there are thousands of minerals on Earth and hundreds that we consume either knowingly—or unknowingly—daily. Because even heavy metals3 like lead, arsenic, and mercury are considered trace elements.
Do most people need to get more trace minerals?
- Iron: High-quality, absorbable forms of iron are found in animal proteins like beef, chicken, and pork. Some plant foods do contain iron, but people who eat limited animal products (or none at all) are at risk of not meeting their daily iron needs. Women also have a higher likelihood of not having sufficient iron stores, as some iron loss occurs each month with menstruation.
- Zinc: This is another mineral that is most prevalent in animal proteins as well as nuts and seeds. Those following a strict vegan or vegetarian diet may have difficulties getting enough zinc.
- Iodine: Iodine deficiency is one of four major deficiencies4 across the globe—although it’s not common in the U.S. today thanks to iodized salt. However, iodine insufficiency is still quite prevalent for those following a strictly plant-based diet or those who don’t use iodized salt.
Deficiencies for other trace minerals are pretty unlikely2, however, that doesn’t mean folks are getting optimal quantities of trace minerals daily. Selenium and copper are ones that also give folks some trouble.
What’s the best way to get trace minerals?
Eating a balanced and varied diet is the best way to make sure you’re getting all the trace minerals (in high enough quantities) that you need. This includes eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. But a lot of the problem trace minerals are ones concentrated in animal proteins. So making sure you're hitting your daily protein needs is also important for your trace minerals.
Should you take a trace mineral supplement?
So the best trace mineral supplement out there is actually just a comprehensive multivitamin. Comprehensive is the key word here because many multis notoriously skimp on key minerals.
But not mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+. Each two-capsule serving provides three macrominerals and 10 trace minerals, offered in doses that can actually move the needle on your nutritional status. This formula is a powerful tool in helping you meet all your mineral (and vitamin) needs. It includes the big hitters like iron, zinc, iodine, selenium, and copper, as well as more obscure minerals like boron and silica. Boron and silica are what could be classified as ultra-trace minerals2 because they are needed in such small quantities (but still vital).*
A supplement like this is primed to cover your mineral bases a lot more than a trace mineral-specific supplement. Trace mineral supplements often supply a variety of obscure minerals (possibly including those heavy metals) while leaving out ones of most concern, like iron.*
So if you’re currently taking a trace minerals blend, compare the label to ultimate multivitamin+ and see which one offers more of these nutrients—you may be surprised.
The takeaway
While trace minerals are only needed in small amounts, they are still vital to your overall health. Diet alone often doesn’t cut it for minerals like iron and zinc. While there are plenty of trace mineral supplements out there, a multivitamin does the trick.
ultimate multivitamin+ offers an impressive list of 13 minerals as well as 14 vitamins and 6 plant-based antioxidants to provide a strong foundation for your overall health and is a great option if you’re looking to up your mineral game.*
