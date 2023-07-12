Iodine is an essential trace mineral, which means the human body can't make it on its own and we need to consume enough from our diet and supplementation.

As a critical component of thyroid hormones T4 and T3, this all-important mineral is vital for not only hormone health, but liver, kidney, muscle, blood sugar balance2 , and brain function as well. In fact, the thyroid gland is home to 70 to 80% of the body's iodine1 in a healthy adult.

Iodine via the thyroid gland also helps regulate overall metabolism and is crucial for healthy fetal neurodevelopment during pregnancy.

While iodine may not be as buzzy a mineral as, say, zinc or iron, its health benefits are vast and undeniably important.