Different sex therapists may have different approaches and different issues or focus areas they specialize in. For example, Berman's work with clients includes helping them recover from past sexual trauma or overcoming sexual dysfunction. She also helps clients cope with intimacy issues that arise from aging, illness, childbirth, and much more. Skyler's approach includes helping clients learn to understand the connection between the mind and the body to enhance sexual pleasure, as well as to connect with their desire and arousal to "become more sexually alive."