Stress is at an all-time high right now. Between the hard, important work people are doing to create social change and the trials of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, feeling permanently on edge is the order of the day. But to keep our bodies and minds going strong, all of us—especially those on the front lines—need to be making room for self-care right now.

As author and activist Audre Lorde tells us, "Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation," and as an integrative physician, I couldn't agree more. I'm always looking at a patient as a whole person with their complete physical, mental, and social well-being in mind. In my practice, I witness on a daily basis how self-care rituals can affect not only an individual's personal sense of well-being but also how they can set the tone for the health of the entire household.

If you've been having a hard time lately, consider one of the following methods: