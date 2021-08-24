This is one of the reasons mbg developed probiotic+. What makes probiotic+ unique? It's one of the only probiotic supplements on the market with four strains, which work together to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption. Plus, one of the strains (Bifidobacterium lactis HN019) improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*

That's why it was exciting to have top experts in medicine, nutrition, food, and fitness share how mbg's probiotic+ supplement helped them support health digestion—both personally and for their clients.*