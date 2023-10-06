In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, let's first unpack what both signs are all about.

Libra, for one thing, is the seventh sign of the zodiac, marking the halfway point of the astrological year. It's a cardinal air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Its symbol is the Scales—the only inanimate zodiac symbol—representing Libra's ability to see all sides and find the balance therein.

Sagittarius, meanwhile, is the ninth sign of the astrological year. It's a mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Sagittarius is symbolized by the Archer (a centaur), and this sign wants to adventure, explore, and be spontaneous.

According to the AstroTwins, these Sag and Libra are two signs apart on the zodiac wheel, meaning they form a "sextile" or 60-degree angle. And lucky for them, a sextile is one of the easiest aspects you can have with another sign. As the twins explain, "It's easy and breezy to date a person who lives two zodiac signs away. Your signs are always of a compatible element, making this a great match."

In the case of Libra and Sag, the compatible elements in question are fire and air, while both signs are "yang" or "masculine" signs. And when you put fire and air together, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., there's an element of "fanning the flames," so these two signs can each fuel the other.

Before we dig deeper into the compatibility between these two, it's worth noting that astrological compatibility comes down to way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account.