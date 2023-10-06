Curious About The Compatibility Between Sagittarius & Libra? Here's What To Know
Some zodiac pairings naturally click, while others face more challenges when it comes to friendships and romantic relationships. As far as Libra and Sagittarius are concerned, these two can definitely make sparks fly.
Here's what to know about this duo if you're curious about their astrological compatibility, from astrologers.
Sagittarius & Libra compatibility
In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, let's first unpack what both signs are all about.
Libra, for one thing, is the seventh sign of the zodiac, marking the halfway point of the astrological year. It's a cardinal air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Its symbol is the Scales—the only inanimate zodiac symbol—representing Libra's ability to see all sides and find the balance therein.
Sagittarius, meanwhile, is the ninth sign of the astrological year. It's a mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Sagittarius is symbolized by the Archer (a centaur), and this sign wants to adventure, explore, and be spontaneous.
According to the AstroTwins, these Sag and Libra are two signs apart on the zodiac wheel, meaning they form a "sextile" or 60-degree angle. And lucky for them, a sextile is one of the easiest aspects you can have with another sign. As the twins explain, "It's easy and breezy to date a person who lives two zodiac signs away. Your signs are always of a compatible element, making this a great match."
In the case of Libra and Sag, the compatible elements in question are fire and air, while both signs are "yang" or "masculine" signs. And when you put fire and air together, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., there's an element of "fanning the flames," so these two signs can each fuel the other.
Before we dig deeper into the compatibility between these two, it's worth noting that astrological compatibility comes down to way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account.
Summary:
Sagittarius & Libra friendship
With a Libra and Sagittarius matchup, friendship and communication will be all too easy. In fact, according to the twins, those are the hallmarks of the sextile aspect between these two signs.
When you first meet, it can feel like you've met a kindred spirit who just gets you, even if you're seemingly not that similar on the surface. There's a certain resonance between fire and air, so connecting with each other feels exciting.
It's really no wonder so many pairs with a sextile aspect end up becoming more than just friends, though if it's connection platonic you're after, Sag and Libra can definitely make the best of them. Both of these signs tend to be down for adventure at the drop of a hat, plus they both take an interest in things like art, culture, and music, so there's no shortage of BFF-dates and outings you can go on together.
Sagittarius & Libra in love
As aforementioned, it's not uncommon for a Libra-Sag matchup to start off as friends and grow into something more. The connection you feel together can become impossible to ignore as one's fire is fanned by the other's air, and vice versa. But as the twins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, even if being best friends is easy, keeping that sexy spark alive pose a bit of a challenging.
"You'll need to structure date nights or set up scenarios that get you out of buddy mode," they suggest, adding that this relationship can teach you valuable lessons about how to keep the spark going when it stops automatically lighting itself.
For the most part, though, this romantic pairing is like being best friends with benefits, with the possibility for unmatched communication that leaves you both feeling seen, heard, and cherished.
Both Libra and Sag also tend to be low-pressure and unlikely to demand more than their partner can give, which further helps keep this relationship easy-going. Just watch out for becoming too complacent—sometimes you have to speak up in order for the relationship to grow in the right direction.
Ways they match up
While these two signs may be of different elements and modalities, they ultimately complement each other, creating a nurturing and supportive environment for both people to thrive. With Libra as a cardinal sign, for instance, they bring that "leading-the-charge" energy that mutable signs like Sag can sometimes lack, helping Sag get started.
To that end, Libra knows how to get the ball-rolling, but Sagittarius is still a go-getter, and that energetic spirit can help Libra keep the ball rolling.
And as aforementioned, both Libra and Sag take an interest in the finer things in life, with Libra being ruled by the planet of beauty and art, and Sag being ruled by expansive and philosophical Jupiter. For instance, the twins note, "You'll often have similar values and attitudes about politics, raising a family, and which movies to rent."
Where conflict might arise
No relationship is without a few bumps along the way, and for Libra and Sag, they might need to work on keeping the romance alive, lest they fall victim to "roommate syndrome." As we touched on above, intentionally penciling in date nights or other activities that help spark your romantic fire will be important here.
It's also worth noting that when it comes to these two signs' temperaments, Libra tends to play the role of diplomat and peacekeeper, while Sag would rather push boundaries and buttons in their quest for expansion. This can cause some disagreements, as Libra might be taken aback by Sag's brash attitude, while Sag might find Libra to be overly preoccupied with keeping everyone else happy.
However, these qualities are part of what makes these two signs the way the are. With understanding and appreciation for each other's ways, your differences don't have to get in the way of having a happy relationship.
Lastly, when it comes to actually getting together, don't be surprised if it takes some time for you both to settle down. Sagittarius has never been one to prioritize commitment—and while Libra loves to flirt, they can also shy away from locking in anything serious. Patience is a virtue here as this relationship grows from acquaintances, to friends, to besties, to lovers.
FAQs:
Is a Sagittarius and a Libra a good match?
Yes, Sagittarius and Libra typically make an excellent match, quickly becoming friends and often becoming more.
What are the cons of Sagittarius and Libra?
While Sagittarius and Libra can make a great match, they may have to work on keeping the spark alive. They also have different ways of dealing with conflict, with Libra being diplomatic and Sagittarius being unapologetically brash.
What attracts a Sagittarius to a Libra?
Sagittarius is attracted to Libra's airy energy, which fans their fiery flames. Sag can feel that Libra is supportive of them, and they both share an appreciation for art and culture.
The takeaway
Sometimes opposites attract, and sometimes they don't. Case in point: Sagittarius and Gemini. For this astrological matchup, good conversation, laughter, and exploration will be at the top of the list of their favorite activities. And if they can appreciate their opposing natures, there's real potential for harmony and an exciting, fulfilling relationship.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.