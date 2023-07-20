When you live together, you no longer have the luxury of retreating to your own home to process your feelings, so Aramyan notes that learning how to manage conflict is essential—and often requires pausing beforehand.

"Establish some ground rules of what conflict and arguments are going to look like, and have some sort of a plan," she says, adding to take both of your needs into account.

One person might need an hour or two to cool off, for instance, and maybe the other person just needs 10 minutes. "So respect each other's need and give each other that space with a plan to come back to the conversation and resolve it," Aramyan advises.