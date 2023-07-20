Roommate Syndrome Is Real—Here's What To Do About It, From Relationship Experts
Moving in with your partner is a new and exciting chapter to embark on together. But just like the honeymoon phase of any relationship will eventually fade, so too can the excitement of living with each other—and that's when "roommate syndrome" can occur.
Here's what roommate looks like, plus how to combat it, according to relationship experts.
What is roommate syndrome?
Roommate syndrome is a habit-based phenomenon that occurs in longterm relationships when couples—you guessed it—start to behave more like roommates than lovers.
"It's very prominent amongst couples as they start prioritizing their individual daily routines, and not so much the relationship and the connection, and therefore, the passion fizzles,' explains tenured professor of sexual and relational communication at California State University, Fullerton, Tara Suwinyattichaiporn Ph.D.
And as licensed marriage and family therapist Gayane Aramyan, LMFT adds, roommate syndrome can start to rear its head as soon as the initial excitement of living together wears off. "You get stuck in the routine of things, and that's what makes you feel like you're roommates—plus you don't have to put much effort into seeing each other anymore because you're around each other," she tells mindbodygreen.
7 ways to combat roommate syndrome
Pause before arguing
When you live together, you no longer have the luxury of retreating to your own home to process your feelings, so Aramyan notes that learning how to manage conflict is essential—and often requires pausing beforehand.
"Establish some ground rules of what conflict and arguments are going to look like, and have some sort of a plan," she says, adding to take both of your needs into account.
One person might need an hour or two to cool off, for instance, and maybe the other person just needs 10 minutes. "So respect each other's need and give each other that space with a plan to come back to the conversation and resolve it," Aramyan advises.
Nurture the romance
If roommate syndrome is occurring, there's a good chance you're both in need of a little romance. To that end, Suwinyattichaiporn recommends keeping the romance alive with things like regular date nights, expressing affecting, and doing small gestures for each other. (Here's a brush up on the 5 love languages for more inspo!)
It also never hurts to do more of the things you both enjoy together, whether that's playing pickleball, going out for a nice dinner, or taking a stroll on your nearest nature trail. "When you do something that you're both interested in, you're turned on and have capacity for more romance in your life," she adds.
Incorporate novelty
Tying back to keeping the romance alive, incorporating novelty into your relationship is one of the best ways to do it. As Suwinyattichaiporn tells mindbodygreen, "Novelty is so, so underrated," adding that it's not about needing new things in order to love your partner, but rather putting in the effort to foster romance.
And Aramyan adds that novelty is particularly helpful when you feel like you're stuck in the roomie-rut, because it helps you both get out of your comfort zones and feel like you're on a date. "Doing something that's different is what's going to bring that newness and spark back into the relationship," she adds.
Establish a division of household responsibilities
You had to see this one coming! The division of labor in the household is going to be one of the first things that becomes apparent as chores start to pile up, or one person starts doing more work than the other.
One of the simplest ways to make sure household responsibilities are fair (and kept up with) is to clearly define and divide them in a way that both people agree with, Aramyan says, adding you can always revisit and readjust as needed.
She's actually a fan of the Fair Play deck for this, which is essentially a deck of cards that outline household tasks. You each get to choose your cards and those are the chores that are yours to handle next.
Maintain individual identities
Sounds counterintuitive to focus on yourself while trying to foster connection with your partner, but according to Aramyan, maintaining your individuality allows for personal growth and prevents the relationship from becoming stagnant. "While living together, encourage each other to pursue individual interests, hobbies, and friendships," she adds.
This also involves honoring each other's boundaries and needs. For example, Aramyan says, if one of your needs is social time with your gal pals, but your partner is more of an introvert, you respect that by getting dinner with your friends instead of inviting them all over.
Have ongoing sexploration
One major sign of roommate syndrome is a decrease in passion, so Suwinyattichaiporn highly encourages ongoing sexploration, trying new things in the bedroom, and having open conversations about your sex life.
"It's easy for couples who start living together to kind of fall off the passion train and start having 'routine sex,' and it becomes boring," Suwinyattichaiporn explains. "And exploration shouldn't just be about different positions—trying different positions can be fun, and I encourage that, but I think it's more about opening your mind to completely different sexual activities," she adds.
You may also find sexual meditation to be a powerful tool to help you both tap into your sensuality. "Sexual meditation is like regular meditation, except it focuses on sexual thoughts, feelings, and sensations," Suwinyattichaiporn says, noting that it can help you feel present, turned on, and grateful for your partner all at once.
Make time for relationship check-ins
Last but certainly not least, Aramyan tells mindbodygreen that regular relationship check ins are important for communicating and connecting, as well as working through any road bumps you might be experiencing while living together.
Even finding time once a month to ask how your partner is doing, if there's anything you can do for them, etc., can be a tremendous help, she adds.
The takeaway
Roommate syndrome, or the roommate effect, is a common occurrence for couples that have been living together—but that doesn't mean it can't be overcome. With a little romance and a new activity, you'd be surprised just how quick you'll feel a spark again.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.