Today retinols are widely available over the counter, at the drugstore and at mass beauty retailers alike—there's one for every skin type, regimen, and price point. But for a long time, that was not the case! Acquiring one required a trip to the dermatologist, a prescription, and a whole lot of adjusting your current routine to accommodate for how it affects the skin.

For all the "havoc" they can wreak, retinol and its derivatives are touted in the skin care industry as a cure-all. They can help smooth out the skin by encouraging skin cell renewal, which helps with everything from clogged pores to acne to hyperpigmentation and fine lines. It's no wonder that the most forward-thinking natural skin care brands launched some version of a retinol in the past few months.

With all these options, retinol can be confusing. When do the risks outweigh the benefits? What are the differences between OTC and prescription? Will my skin peel for a long time; will it be noticeable or uncomfortable? And most importantly, how do you safely introduce a retinol to your already-established skin care routine? We spoke to Danuta Mieloch, founder of New York City's buzzy Rescue Spa, and Whitney Bowe, M.D., leading board-certified dermatologist, to get the 411.