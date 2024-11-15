Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Research Calls The Safety Of Melatonin Into Question (Especially When Taken Nightly)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 15, 2024
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Image by LaylaBird / iStock
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Whether your sleep struggles have been due to anxiety, jet lag, or a chronic sleep condition, most of us have had trouble getting high-quality sleep at some point in our lives. This can leave many of us looking for a little help getting our ZZZ's, either in the form of conventional or natural remedies. 

Unfortunately, research has linked prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids to cognitive decline, and studies have also called the safety of melatonin—a commonly used sleep aid in the United States—into question. 

Is melatonin really safe? 

If you find it challenging to fall asleep and stay asleep, you're not alone. Melatonin is one of the most ubiquitous supplements in the U.S., with various forms of it available at most grocery stores and pharmacies. In fact, research shows that between 1999 and 2018, melatonin use in the U.S. quadrupled1. (It's more strictly regulated in other countries.)

That said, research shows that we don't really know enough about the safety of supplementing with melatonin, especially using it every night—sometimes for years on end. As the authors of one study2 point out: "Although melatonin is generally regarded as safe, adverse effects have been reported, and data on long-term use and high-dose use are scarce." 

Some sleep experts worry that using melatonin regularly may reduce your body's natural productivity of this important sleep hormone.

As Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, previously told mindbodygreen: "It's important to remember that melatonin is a hormone, and using any hormone regularly can down-regulate your own production of that hormone." Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's former vice president of scientific affairs, added, "I have not seen good data to show that high doses of melatonin will not impact your endogenous, natural production of melatonin." 

Other risks of melatonin

Some research has also shown that taking melatonin leads to impaired glucose tolerance, which can harm your blood sugar health in the long term.

In one study3 published in the journal Sleep, researchers gave 21 healthy women 5 milligrams of melatonin or a placebo in the morning and evening and then monitored their glucose tolerance for three hours after each dose. They found that those given melatonin had higher blood sugar levels.

There's also significant cross talk between the hormone melatonin and sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone, leading some experts to worry about melatonin's possible long-term side effects on reproductive health.

Alternatives to melatonin

Unfortunately, we don't know whether taking melatonin long-term is safe. The good news is that there are a lot of nonhormonal alternative sleep aids. If you're concerned about the safety of long-term melatonin use, here are a few alternatives to consider, plus some science-backed lifestyle adjustments for better sleep: 

Magnesium 

Magnesium is known as nature's "relaxation mineral" because of the role it plays in the nervous system, and it can be helpful for winding down and getting to sleep. Experts recommend a dose of 100 to 200 mg, taken one to two hours before bedHere are some high-quality magnesium supplements to look into.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) 

Research shows4 that CBT can be effective in helping you fall asleep, stay asleep, and get more efficient sleep and higher-quality sleep if you are an adult or adolescent with insomnia.  

Hemp oil 

You've probably heard of phytocannabinoids like CBD, which are natural compounds found in hemp oil that can reduce5 feelings of anxiousness and stress. Here are a few options for bedtime.

Set boundaries with work 

A 2018 Virginia Tech study showed that the mere expectation of checking work email after hours can cause anxiety and stress that can sabotage your sleep. 

Meditation 

Research has shown that mindfulness meditation can significantly improve sleep quality. Here are 10 tips for starting a daily meditation practice that lasts

The takeaway

Melatonin use has soared in recent years, but there's a lot we don't know about its safety long term. Experts recommend leaning on melatonin as a "once in a while" sleep aid but exploring other nonhormonal options for daily use.   

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Integrative Health

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy

Jamie Schneider

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

This Microbiome Deserves Attention (Hint: It's Between Your Legs)
Women's Health

This Microbiome Deserves Attention (Hint: It's Between Your Legs)

Ailsa Cowell

This Anti-Anxiety Hack Actually Makes You Way More Anxious, Says A Therapist
Mental Health

This Anti-Anxiety Hack Actually Makes You Way More Anxious, Says A Therapist

Jamie Schneider

I Was Given Only 14 Years To Live At Birth—Now I'm 35 & Living A Normal Life
Integrative Health

I Was Given Only 14 Years To Live At Birth—Now I'm 35 & Living A Normal Life

Jono James

35 Reviewers Swear This Supplement Helps Their Sleep Like No Other*
Integrative Health

35 Reviewers Swear This Supplement Helps Their Sleep Like No Other*

Emma Loewe

HRT, Stem Cells, & Nitric Oxide: What This Longevity Expert Wants You To Know
Integrative Health

HRT, Stem Cells, & Nitric Oxide: What This Longevity Expert Wants You To Know

Jason Wachob

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health
Integrative Health

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health

Jason Wachob

