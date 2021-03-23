3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Off Right Now + A Supplement To Help

mindbodygreen

3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Off Right Now + What To Do About It

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Image by Austin Rogers / Stocksy

March 23, 2021 — 9:04 AM

In case the chirping birds haven't clued you in yet, spring officially started this weekend in the northern hemisphere. While this seasonal transition always adds some levity and excitement to the air, it can deliver unwanted side effects too—including poor sleep. Here are a few reasons you might be having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep right now:

1. You still haven't quite recovered from the clock change.

If you set your clocks forward an hour on Sunday, March 14, you likely felt the after-effects the next day, and the shift might still have some lingering impact on energy levels.

Sleep experts are in agreement that even an hour shift in sleep patterns is enough to cause prolonged grogginess and moodiness, and daylight saving time (DST) has been associated with an elevated risk of heart attacksstrokes, and mood disorders in the U.S. (For this reason, some healthcare professionals are even lobbying to get rid of it altogether.)

To give your body time to fully recover from DST, try to get in bed a few minutes earlier than usual for the next few weeks. Aiming to keep your home darker at night and lighter in the morning can also help you adjust to the new sunlight schedule. When possible, taking a walk first thing after waking will be especially energizing during this time of year.

"Avoid screens and TV right before bed," adds Nicole Avena, Ph.D., an author and assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, "as the lights emitted can interfere with your ability to fall asleep."

2. Your bedroom is too hot.

You might be thrilled that the temps outside are starting to climb, but your body actually prefers winter's cooler weather for sleep.

"In the outdoor conditions in which we evolved, the temperature drops at night. That drop is part of many contextual factors that cause us to feel sleepy," holistic psychiatrist and sleep expert Ellen Vora, M.D. previously explained to mbg. Our body's core temperature also tends to fall at night and increase during the day, so a lower thermostat can help promote deeper sleep.

Vora recommends keeping your bedroom around 65 degrees Fahrenheit at night, meaning it might be time to whip out those fans and swap your flannel sheets for lighter linens.

3. You have spring fever.

Spring is most often associated with rebirth and renewal. It's when we all start to come out of our shells after winter's hibernation—a journey that sounds even more enticing this year. The accompanying spring fever, while by and large a good thing, can lead to a certain degree of restlessness.

If your mind is filled to the brim with hopes and ideas for the season ahead, it can be difficult to quiet it down in time for bed.

A supplement to help: sleep support+.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

While it's gentle enough to be taken all year-round, mbg's sleep support+ supplement is especially well-suited to the spring transition.* Why, you ask? Its unique blend of magnesium glycinate, jujube, and pharmaGABA is formulated to not only calm the overreactive mind before bed, but also get the rest of the body into relaxation mode so you can stay asleep throughout the night.* The highly-absorbable best-seller also doesn't lead to the groggy feeling of other sleep aids.*

Dozens of five-star reviews attest to the fact that it leads to deeper sleep and more energized mornings, leaving you ready to face whatever the season throws at you.*

