3 Reasons Your Probiotic Isn't Working & How To Choose A Better One 

While "probiotics" is often used as a blanket term, there are actually thousands of different strains of probiotics out there, with more being discovered each day. And no two strains are the same; each type of bacteria has a slightly different impact on the body. Just like you wouldn't take vitamin B-12 to help with a vitamin D deficiency, you shouldn't take a probiotic with Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 (for easing bloat1 ) and expect it to provide vaginal pH support (Lactobacillus reuteri UALre-16 would be better suited for that2 ).*

It's a complicated microbial world out there, and to make it easier to navigate, the company you're buying from should clearly list the bacteria used in their product (down to the strain level) and what they have been clinically studied for.