 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How Often Should You Take A Probiotic To Maintain A Balanced Gut Microbiome? A PhD Weighs In

How Often Should You Take A Probiotic To Maintain A Balanced Gut Microbiome? A PhD Weighs In

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
The Probiotic Experts Swear By For a Healthy Weight and Less Bloating

Image by Nicola Harger / Stocksy

July 21, 2022 — 12:35 PM

How do you care for your gut? Or do you fall into the category of only thinking about it when something feels a little off? When it comes to prioritizing your gut health, this should be a regular practice, not something you put off until it’s a noticeable issue. And one of the best ways to do so is with a targeted probiotic.

So how often should you really be taking your probiotic? Daily? Weekly? mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is here to help.

How often you should be taking probiotics.

“A lot of times, people think that they only need probiotics sometimes, but in fact, many of us would benefit from a daily, regular, and sustainable supply of targeted probiotics,” Ferira explains in a recent mbg TikTok.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(93)
probiotic+

“While you can, of course, receive some pre- and probiotics from food sources and you should strive to consume those healthy foods, in reality, a targeted probiotic that includes science-backed doses of key strains is a great idea for a sustainable source of good bacteria to support your entire gastrointestinal tract,”* she adds.

That’s right—your probiotic should have a permanent place in your daily routine if your goal is to keep your gut health in check by regularly colonizing your GI tract with beneficial bugs. And really, that intention spans to everything from increasing comfort throughout digestion to helping address targeted dilemmas like bloat, gas, and regularity.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Selecting a high-quality probiotic. 

When it comes to choosing a probiotic, we recommend opting for one that contains high-quality strains (yes, you'll want to see genus, species, and strain info on your probiotic product's Supplement Facts panel) at clinically researched doses.

That’s why we created mbg’s probiotic+ which is the only supplement in the world with this specific combination of four targeted strains (Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM and Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, B420, and HN019) to support daily upper and lower GI tract physiology, ease bloating, promote healthy digestion, nourish a balanced gut microbiome, and even keep your belly feeling comfortable.*

With 32 billion CFU of shelf-stable bacteria across the four unique strains (btw "shelf-stable" means you don’t need to keep this probiotic in the fridge) in a sustainable and UV light-protective packaging (amber glass bottle), you can trust that you're supporting your daily gut health regimen with only the best.

The takeaway.

Caring for your gut should not be a fleeting thought—ideally, it's an intentional daily practice that includes the foods you eat, the habits you follow, and the supplements you take. If you aren't already, consuming a daily probiotic may help with bloating and other digestive concerns you're facing, leaving you feeling more comfortable and balanced in your body.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(93)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(93)
probiotic+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

4 Things This Gastroenterologist Does Every Single Morning For A Healthy Gut

Abby Moore
4 Things This Gastroenterologist Does Every Single Morning For A Healthy Gut
Integrative Health

I Used To Always Wake Up In The Night — Then I Found This Supplement

Joan Himebrook
I Used To Always Wake Up In The Night — Then I Found This Supplement
Integrative Health

The Secret To *Finally* Sticking With Health Goals, From A Celeb Wellness Expert

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
The Secret To *Finally* Sticking With Health Goals, From A Celeb Wellness Expert
Integrative Health

These 3 Nutrients Nourish Your Brain, Improve Memory & Bolster Creativity

Jason Wachob
These 3 Nutrients Nourish Your Brain, Improve Memory & Bolster Creativity
Beauty

This Viral Spa Treatment Promises To Tighten Crepey Skin

Jamie Schneider
This Viral Spa Treatment Promises To Tighten Crepey Skin
Home

The 6 Best Firm Toppers To Transform Your Subpar Mattress

Jamey Powell
The 6 Best Firm Toppers To Transform Your Subpar Mattress
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Parenting

Want To Inspire Resilience In Your Kid? Follow These 10 Tips

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
Want To Inspire Resilience In Your Kid? Follow These 10 Tips
Home

Orchid Care, But Make It Easy: Your 101 Guide To The Blooming Beauties

Emma Loewe
Orchid Care, But Make It Easy: Your 101 Guide To The Blooming Beauties
Beauty

3 Nonnegotiable Skin Care Staples For Those In Their 20s, From A Doctor

Hannah Frye
3 Nonnegotiable Skin Care Staples For Those In Their 20s, From A Doctor
Beauty

Dark Circle & Tired Eyes? All The Products That Can Help With That

Alexandra Engler
Dark Circle & Tired Eyes? All The Products That Can Help With That
Recipes

The One Ingredient You Need For A Frothy Mocha — No Milk Frother Necessary

Hannah Frye
The One Ingredient You Need For A Frothy Mocha — No Milk Frother Necessary
Integrative Health

Dealing With Eye Dryness? This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Helps

Julia Guerra
Dealing With Eye Dryness? This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Helps
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-often-you-should-take-probiotics-to-support-healthy-gut
probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!