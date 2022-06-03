This Is The Secret To Deeper, More Intense Orgasms For Men

As it goes, prostate play can be enjoyable for anyone with a prostate. But it can be downright life-changing for people who have erectile dysfunction (and their partners), according to Carol Queen, Ph.D., a sexologist with sex toy company Good Vibrations. Prostate play allows people who can't frequently or reliably have penile orgasms—as well as those who are experimenting with semen retention—to have some kind of release. "It gives the person with ED (and partner/s if any) an alternative erotic focus that can include much pleasure," she says. It also allows those who have a longer refractory period to play around with multiple orgasms.