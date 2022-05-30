This Is The Secret To Deeper, More Intense Orgasms For Men

As you might guess, prostate orgasm is an orgasmic response to prostate stimulation. Yes, prostate stimulation can feel that good.

“Typically, prostates respond well to repetitive touch and pressure,” says Marla Renee Stewart, MA, a sex educator for the adult wellness brand Lovers. This can be achieved through anal penetration with your hands or with the help of anal-safe toy, like a prostate massager, anal vibrator, or curved butt plug. “While I’m reluctant to say that "all people" can do anything, the vast majority of prostate-owners are physically capable of having a prostate orgasm from prostate stimulation,” says Zane. Good to know!

As it goes, prostate play can be enjoyable for anyone with a prostate. But it can be downright life-changing for people who have erectile dysfunction (and their partners), according to Carol Queen, Ph.D., a sexologist with sex toy company Good Vibrations. Prostate play allows people who can’t frequently or reliably have penile orgasms—as well as those who are experimenting with semen retention—to have some kind of release. “It gives the person with ED (and partner/s if any) an alternative erotic focus that can include much pleasure,” she says. It also allows those who have a longer refractory period to play around with multiple orgasms.

Many prostate-owners say that prostate orgasms feel more full-bodied compared to penile orgasms, according to him. An orgasm that overtakes you head-to-head-to-toe? We’re here for it.