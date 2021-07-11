The Probiotic That Helps (Finally!) Ease Gas, According To mbg Reviews*
Passing a little gas here and there is totally normal. And, who are we kidding? It can feel great, too. When that gas starts to build up, though, it may lead to an uncomfortable tummy and bloating. Thankfully, improvements in gas and gut health overall can be possible with the help of targeted probiotic strains.*
When mbg developed probiotic+, we purposely included 2 billion colony-forming units of Bifidobacterium lactis HN019 (B. lactis HN019). The probiotic strain has been shown to support regularity by decreasing intestinal transit time and reduce flatulation.* Translation: The less time poop spends traveling through the digestive tract, the less likely it is for gas to build up in there.*
All-in-all, these gut-friendly bugs support gut microbiome health and help ease unwanted gas, thereby promoting abdominal comfort.* In fact, many mbg reviewers raved about the positive results of taking probiotic+.* Here's what they have to say:
"Helps gas!"*
"Really does help gas and bloating. Highly recommend."*
—Brielle K.
"I was a skeptic, until I tried it."*
"I really wondered if this was going to make a difference—yet gradually it has. It has helped with my gas and bloating. You have to take it for at least 2 months to see the effects—though they start after 2-3 weeks, full effect is slower."*
—Martha M.
"Less gas and bloating."*
"After using this product for just one month, I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut. HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent."*
—Dianne M.
"Best probiotic I've tried."*
"I've been taking probiotics for about five years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were "good for me." I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy—TMI but true), and three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion. I am now on their auto-order program!"*
—Ivete C.
"Great for digestion!"*
"This item is great! My bloat has gone down. I will be buying more!"*
—Christina C.
"This product delivers."*
"Excellent product that does everything it says it will."*
–Alison S.