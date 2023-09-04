Pomegranate beauty products typically contain either pomegranate seed oil or pomegranate extract.

Both are top notch for mature skin, but let’s kick it off with the former: "Traditionally, pomegranate seed oil compounds have been touted for their anti-aging effects," board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., previously shared with mindbodygreen. "Pomegranate seed oil has both strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may make it useful in helping decrease signs of aging such as wrinkles and dark spots.”

Like most botanical oils, pomegranate seed oil is also super moisturizing. Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, the oil plumps your skin and strengthens your moisture barrier; it also has emollient properties, esthetician Taylor Worden once told us, meaning it can soften microcracks in the skin and smooth the texture.

Pomegranate extract, on the other hand, is specifically lauded for its polyphenol content—a high-quality 100% pomegranate whole fruit extract boasts at least 60% total polyphenols1 .*

And polyphenols are major players in the healthy skin aging space: These powerful micronutrients have been shown to protect your body's cells (including skin) from free radicals, which can lead to premature aging in the skin. It only makes sense, then, that pomegranate extract has been clinically shown to reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress2 (which happens from free radical buildup).*

Pomegranate extract can also support your skin’s ability to withstand the effects of UV rays, which are responsible for up to 80% of the signs of skin aging3 . See, concentrated pomegranate extract has been shown to enhance photoprotection4 in the skin, meaning your skin cells are better equipped to deal with UV rays.

Another randomized controlled trial found that pomegranate extract increased skin's resilience5 against UVB rays, as well as changes to the skin microbiome. Finally, research concludes that taking pomegranate extract orally could help with common sun-induced pigmentation (aka, dark spots).*