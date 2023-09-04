Calling It: This Underrated Fruit Will Be The Star Of Healthy Aging Skin Routines
Move over, tomato girl summer—pomegranate girl fall is picking up steam this upcoming season. The refreshing red fruit tends to peak from the end of September through November (aka, very soon!), so it’s the perfect time to get acquainted with those tart, juicy seeds.
In addition to stocking your grocery cart with pomegranate, you might want to consider incorporating the precious fruit into your beauty routine—it’s an underrated ingredient with some pretty powerful perks for aging skin.
Pomegranate for skin: What’s the hype?
Pomegranate beauty products typically contain either pomegranate seed oil or pomegranate extract.
Both are top notch for mature skin, but let’s kick it off with the former: "Traditionally, pomegranate seed oil compounds have been touted for their anti-aging effects," board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., previously shared with mindbodygreen. "Pomegranate seed oil has both strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may make it useful in helping decrease signs of aging such as wrinkles and dark spots.”
Like most botanical oils, pomegranate seed oil is also super moisturizing. Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, the oil plumps your skin and strengthens your moisture barrier; it also has emollient properties, esthetician Taylor Worden once told us, meaning it can soften microcracks in the skin and smooth the texture.
Pomegranate extract, on the other hand, is specifically lauded for its polyphenol content—a high-quality 100% pomegranate whole fruit extract boasts at least 60% total polyphenols1.*
And polyphenols are major players in the healthy skin aging space: These powerful micronutrients have been shown to protect your body's cells (including skin) from free radicals, which can lead to premature aging in the skin. It only makes sense, then, that pomegranate extract has been clinically shown to reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress2 (which happens from free radical buildup).*
Pomegranate extract can also support your skin’s ability to withstand the effects of UV rays, which are responsible for up to 80% of the signs of skin aging3. See, concentrated pomegranate extract has been shown to enhance photoprotection4 in the skin, meaning your skin cells are better equipped to deal with UV rays.
Another randomized controlled trial found that pomegranate extract increased skin's resilience5 against UVB rays, as well as changes to the skin microbiome. Finally, research concludes that taking pomegranate extract orally could help with common sun-induced pigmentation (aka, dark spots).*
How to incorporate it into your routine
Ready to embrace pomegranate season? You’re in luck, because pomegranate is actually a very common addition to skin care products (be it in oil form or extract).
"Moisturizing serums and facial oils can contain pomegranate seed oil and are easy to incorporate into your skin care routine," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. previously told mbg. Simply look for punica granatum oil or extract on your labels (that’s the botanical name for pomegranate).
You could even double down on your efforts by taking a pomegranate extract supplement, too. Just look for formulas that contain only 100% pomegranate whole fruit extract (again, look for punica granatum on the label) and a relevant dose of at least 100 milligrams. We included some worthy picks below (both oral and topical), or feel free to browse this list of high-quality beauty supplements.
The takeaway
Prepare for pomegranate girl fall by adding these pomegranate-infused formulas into your skin care arsenal. The underrated fruit boasts myriad benefits for aging skin, including easing fine lines, promoting hydration, evening skin tone, and so much more. Best part? You can incorporate the polyphenol-rich fruit into your routine in multiple ways—and plump, youthful-looking skin requires care from multiple angles.
