Platonic love is a type of love that is distinctly non-sexual and non-romantic, while still being deep, close, and meaningful. Beyond a simple friendship, platonic love describes a bond that’s defined by heartfelt connection, intimacy, and care.

The term platonic references the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, whose work theorized about the nature of love and its highest forms. Plato’s work conceptualized the most enlightened types of love as transcending beyond the body in favor of love for the soul and the love of wisdom. Because of this, the idea of platonic love became associated with having a strong, emotionally intimate connection that goes beyond sexuality and romance.

Today, the term platonic is often used to describe the absence of sex and romance in any relationship. The relationships between parent and child, mentor and student, professional colleagues, and friends can all be described as platonic relationships.

“Platonic love can be part of platonic relationships, and is often sensed as a deeper layer of caring and connection,” somatic psychologist and sex therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, tells mbg. “In essence, people feel love for each other without a foundation of sexual interest.”