Generally speaking, platonic relationships are distinctly nonsexual and nonromantic in nature. The people involved choose to nurture a relationship without sex and romance.

That said, there are exceptions to every rule, and Kahn says people can define their relationships however they want. "I think most people think of a platonic relationship as not including physical intimacy, but they can if you want them to!" he says, adding that platonic friends may occasionally kiss, hold hands, or even have sex. A key distinguisher might be that a platonic relationship isn't built on the foundation of sex or romance, and those things are not central to the relationship.

The friendship, regardless of the presence of sex or romance, is the centerpiece of a platonic relationship.