A platonic friendship is a meaningful relationship between two or more people without any sexual or romantic feelings or behavior involved. As couples' and sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACS, LMFT, explains, platonic friendships have "the sole purpose of enjoying each other's company."

The word platonic references the Greek philosopher Plato, who theorized at length about the different ways that people could love each other and seek truth. Over time his name came to be associated with non-romantic, nonsexual relationships, particularly those involving a deep and special bond. Common platonic relationships include those between a parent and child, a mentor and student, professional collaborators, or a group of neighbors.

"Most friendships are platonic," Zrenchik adds, though many find the term particularly useful when talking about friendships between two people who could theoretically be attracted to each other—for example, a straight man and a straight woman. "Platonic friendships are platonic because both people desire the relationship to be without sexual or romantic experiences," he explains.

In comparison, non-platonic friendships might include friends with benefits situations, friendships with exes where feelings might still be lingering, or situations where one person feels "friend zoned" and is angling for something more.

On a broader level, having platonic friends is about having friends who you connect with in ways that go beyond sex or romance. Think a sister from another mister or a brother from another mother.