Platonic friends can spend as much or as little time together as they'd like. Shannon says there's no need to try to limit your time or how often you communicate as long as you're both enjoying it. "Like any friendship, you control how you show up. Call as often as you want, text as often as you want, meet in person as often as you want," she says. "It's OK to say no, and it's OK to say yes quite frequently."