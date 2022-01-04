For many, beauty routines can provide valuable time to connect with yourself, to slow down and check in with how your body is feeling on a given day. And in the context of a fresh start, a recharged beauty ritual can assist your New Year’s goals, whatever they may be.

Enter, an intention-setting practice you can pair with your favorite fragrance. As someone who has abandoned the daytime perfume over the past several months (a work from home setting rarely calls for a signature scent), I’ve recently kicked off each morning with a spritz to my heart. It’s a tip I learned from a conversation with Cat Chen, founder of clean fragrance brand Skylar: When setting intentions for the day, it’s helpful to connect the energy to a mist of perfume. A few deep breaths, a moment of stillness, and the veil of fragrance can serve as a helpful reminder of these intentions throughout the day.