Make Your Mood: 4 Ways Scent Can Help Create Happiness

Essential oils are now a common phrase wafting through the conversations of wellness lovers. But while aromatherapy has become trendy in freshening up our self-care routines and cleaning rituals, we’re not even close to unlocking their full potential.

It’s a pretty big deal that research by the International Journal of Science has proven aromatherapy scents can positively affect mood. For many of us, dabbling in essential oils has always been a matter of fun, but now we have substantial reason to work with them more intentionally.

When it comes to how to incorporate them into our routine, we’re looking no further than the Air Wick Essential Mist Aroma blends. Pop a desired scent into the Essential Mist Diffuser, and you can change the mood as well as freshen your space with wonderful fragrance made with natural essential oils.