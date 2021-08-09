mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Airwick
PAID CONTENT FOR Airwick

Make Your Mood: 4 Ways Scent Can Help Create Happiness

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
Make Your Mood: 4 Ways Scent Can Help Create Happiness

Image by Stocksy

August 9, 2021

Essential oils are now a common phrase wafting through the conversations of wellness lovers. But while aromatherapy has become trendy in freshening up our self-care routines and cleaning rituals, we’re not even close to unlocking their full potential.

It’s a pretty big deal that research by the International Journal of Science has proven aromatherapy scents can positively affect mood. For many of us, dabbling in essential oils has always been a matter of fun, but now we have substantial reason to work with them more intentionally.

When it comes to how to incorporate them into our routine, we’re looking no further than the Air Wick Essential Mist Aroma blends. Pop a desired scent into the Essential Mist Diffuser, and you can change the mood as well as freshen your space with wonderful fragrance made with natural essential oils.

Mist Diffuser

Mist Diffuser

The Essential Mist® Diffuser fills any room with a gentle, fragrant mist infused with natural essential oils. With refills that last up to 45 days* and adjustable frequency settings, you can set it and forget it. Plus, it’s compact, battery operated, and cordless so you can discreetly add it to any décor. *On low setting

Aromatherapy works because our sense of smell is powerful.

Has a whiff of someone’s perfume ever transported you back in time? Has the subtle scent of lavender ever made your entire body relax, like you just got a massage? The part of our brain responsible for smell — the olfactory bulb — is situated in close proximity to the anatomy of the brain responsible for memory and emotion (the amygdala and hippocampus). Neuroscientists theorize this may be why smells can trigger memories in a matter of seconds. Our sense of smell stimulates our brain, often even more so than sight. Studies have confirmed that smells have the ability to affect cognition, mood, and even social interactions. 

So we know that smell is powerful. The question is, have we harnessed this potential yet? For us, that looks like working with aromatherapy as a part of our wellness routine. Air Wick products make that accessible for al. It’s as simple as choosing the right Essential Mist Aroma, a line of curated fragrance blends with natural essential oils specially designed to help ease into happiness and sleep . Here’s how this new ritual can transform the mood and home spaces:

Advertisement

Diffuse uplifting scents like pineapple and wild mint in the morning.

The newest way to brighten your morning ritual: while you’re moseying through the kitchen to make your morning cup of tea or coffee, power on your Air Wick Essential Mist Diffuser. This diffuser is cordless, portable, and incredibly easy to use (so you won’t have to think too hard in the morning!). Help awaken the senses as the sun rises with the scent of Essential Mist Aroma Happiness. This mix of peach, pineapple, and wild mint is a fragrance experience that naturally uplifts. If we get our mood right in the morning, we’ll find ourselves more adaptable to whatever the day might bring.

Work with citrus and cardamom essential oils to rejuvenate your space.

Now more than ever we’ve realized the importance of maintaining a healthy work space. But we all know how easy it is to zone out on screen time and reach for caffeine at that 3 p.m. slump. To help reset a tired, foggy mind, diffuse an essential oil blend in your office or home work-space. With grapefruit, cardamom, bergamot, and ylang ylang, the Air Wick Essential Mist Aroma Rejuvenate blend works like a walk through nature—its refreshing scent is a breath of fresh air when the mind needs it most.

Advertisement

Wind down from your day with soothing aromas like jasmine and lotus blossom.

Sometimes it feels downright impossible to transition our headspace from the workday into whatever our after-hours look like. The secret is to ritualize that transition and diffusing a soothing aromatherapy blend in your living room is where you can start. Signal to your body that it’s time to wind down with grounding and pleasurable scents like jasmine, green tea, lotus blossom, and cedar, all components of the Air Wick Essential Mist Aroma Unwind blend. Pop this scent in your Air Wick diffuser, kick back, and allow yourself some space to change gears.

Get ready for sleep by diffusing a classic essential oil: lavender.

Lavender essential oils are a wonderful addition to your relaxing routine. The Air Wick Essential Mist Aroma Sleep blend pairs it with eucalyptus—these essential oils are known to help calm and relax. Simply pop in the Sleep blend and turn on your diffuser about an hour before bed to enjoy the relaxing scents. If sweet dreams and la-la-land had a smell, this would be it. Nothing’s better than nodding off to nature’s most relaxing aromas.

Mist Diffuser

Mist Diffuser

The Essential Mist® Diffuser fills any room with a gentle, fragrant mist infused with natural essential oils. With refills that last up to 45 days* and adjustable frequency settings, you can set it and forget it. Plus, it’s compact, battery operated, and cordless so you can discreetly add it to any décor. *On low setting

Advertisement

Why do essential oils belong in your wellness routine?

Because smell and memory go hand-in-hand. If we routinely diffuse a specific oil blend at the same time, in the same place, our mind will soon associate aromas with a desired mood state. Goal: just by smelling the Happiness blend in the morning, our mind will know it’s time to wake up. (Pavlov would be proud.) Essential oils are a powerful way to help manage the rollercoaster of the mind, earning the Air Wick Essential Mist Diffuser and Aroma blends a permanent spot in our wellness routine.

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Are You Making This Face-Washing Mistake? (Don't Worry: It's An Easy Fix)

Alexandra Engler
Are You Making This Face-Washing Mistake? (Don't Worry: It's An Easy Fix)
Beauty

When Your Skin Is Irritated, These 8 DIY Oatmeal Masks Will Turn Things Around

Dorian Smith-Garcia
When Your Skin Is Irritated, These 8 DIY Oatmeal Masks Will Turn Things Around
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

So, Are There Any Side Effects When Taking Collagen? We Asked The Pros

Alexandra Engler
So, Are There Any Side Effects When Taking Collagen? We Asked The Pros
Integrative Health

Can You "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes & Here's How

Jamie Schneider
Can You "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes & Here's How
Personal Growth

Know Someone Who Refuses To Grow Up? 6 Signs They Might Have Peter Pan Syndrome

Alex Shea
Know Someone Who Refuses To Grow Up? 6 Signs They Might Have Peter Pan Syndrome
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

This Lunge Variation Works Your Glutes Even More (With Less Stress On The Knees)

Sarah Regan
This Lunge Variation Works Your Glutes Even More (With Less Stress On The Knees)
Mental Health

How To Journal Your Way To Better Mental Health (Even If You're SO Not A Writer)

Emma Loewe
How To Journal Your Way To Better Mental Health (Even If You're SO Not A Writer)
Love

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: My One Tip To Never Get Bored In Relationships

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: My One Tip To Never Get Bored In Relationships
Spirituality

Why You Should Start Your Day Screaming, From A Breathwork Expert

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Start Your Day Screaming, From A Breathwork Expert
Integrative Health

This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion

Jamie Schneider
This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion
Functional Food

This One Health-Supporting Food Is Likely Lacking In Your Diet — Here's What To Do

Korin Miller
This One Health-Supporting Food Is Likely Lacking In Your Diet — Here's What To Do
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/4-ways-scent-can-help-create-happiness

Your article and new folder have been saved!