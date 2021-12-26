Health Experts Love This Potent, Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement

This Transparent, Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement Is A Go-To For Health Experts
There are plenty of reasons that most Americans don't eat enough fish. Everything from health concerns about mercury levels and sustainability concerns around overfishing to plain old lack of access to quality seafood in many parts of the country keeps the stuff from appearing on some of our plates too often. And then, of course, there's the fact that the ever-growing plant-based movement has health-conscious eaters from all walks of life swapping those salmon or tuna steaks with seitan, tempeh, and other animal-free protein sources.
omega-3 potency+
wild-caught, sustainable, high-potency fish oil with no aftertaste
Still, there is a reason that both the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association recommend we regularly eat fish (particularly the oily variety): It's our richest dietary source of the omega-3s EPA and DHA, two fatty acids that have been associated with a slew of substantial health benefits ranging from 360-degree heart health, brain development, and cognition, to joint function and immunity.*
These healthy omega-3 fats deliver potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions in the body, but that assumes we consume them regularly of course.* If putting more fish on your plate isn't an option (and you're not about to start loading up on algae and seaweed, which are good sources of DHA specifically), you need another plan for getting in a balanced (EPA and DHA) and effective dose of the omega-3s you need. That's where a high-quality supplement comes in.
Given the overwhelming number of products out there—as well as the wide spectrum of purity, potency, sustainability, and transparency among them—choosing the right supplement for your unique values and health goals can feel like a tall order.
mbg formulated our omega-3 potency+ to address all of these priorities. This premium omega-3 supplement features 100% sustainably sourced wild-caught, cold-water anchovies that are fully traceable from sea to softgel, ORIVO certified, and thoughtfully formulated to ensure the highest quality, purity, and bioavailability possible. Our truly high-potency fish oil (1,500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA per serving) is a real maverick in the market—and a number of top health and wellness experts agree.
"I recommend omega-3 potency+ to moms (and all parents!), because I can vouch for its potency, purity, transparency, and utility."
"As a doctor, wife, and mother of two (soon to be three!), I'm careful about consuming the cleanest, most nourishing nutrition. Currently pregnant with my third child, one of my top nutrient priorities are healthy fats, omega-3s EPA and DHA specifically. Science demonstrates these marine omega-3s to be critical for mom and baby (for the development of their brain, eyes, etc.). I highly recommend mbg's omega-3 potency+ to moms (and all parents!), because I can vouch for its potency, purity, transparency, and utility. Furthermore, the organic lemon oil and rosemary make this fish oil a truly positive experience (that's saying a lot during pregnancy)."*
—Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., family-medicine-certified physician
"The potency, transparency, and sustainability we've been waiting for in an effective fish oil supplement."
"As an expert helping women simplify and optimize their whole-body health, I always look for the most potent and effective form of high-quality supplements in order to fully complement other nutrition and lifestyle strategies. I know I can trust in omega-3 potency+ for next-level purity, 100% traceability from sea to softgel, and optimized omega-3 ratios from pure South Pacific anchovy oil to support my health, and the health potential of the women I support. mbg's omega-3 potency+ is the potency, transparency, and sustainability we've been waiting for in an effective fish oil supplement."*
—Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT, integrative registered dietitian
"Rest assured knowing the fish oil in omega-3 potency+ is 100% authentic and traceable."
"mbg's omega-3 potency+ delivers concentrated fish oil from South Pacific anchovy, a stellar source of EPA and DHA. Highly unique in the U.S. fish oil market today, omega-3 potency+ leverages evidence-based transparency through third-party ORIVO certification to guarantee their product is truly authentic. ORIVO's testing methods in Norway boast advanced fingerprinting technology called magnetic resonance spectroscopy, which verifies the species and geographic origin of the fish oil. Through continuous testing of the raw materials and finished products, customers can rest assured knowing the fish oil in omega-3 potency+ is 100% authentic and traceable."
—Erik Fuglseth, Ph.D., chief technology officer at ORIVO
"omega-3 potency+ provides 1.5 grams of EPA and DHA, is highly absorbable, and made from a sustainable fish source."
"Research has shown that most of the mental and physical health benefits of omega-3s are tied to EPA and DHA, the two types of omega-3s found in marine sources, primarily fish. While I recommend that my clients aim for at least two servings of fish per week, the fact is, 90% of Americans are not consuming this. I love that mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+ provides 1.5 grams of EPA and DHA (the omega-3 equivalent of a serving of fish) and is formulated to be highly absorbable and made from a sustainable fish source, with organic lemon oil added to help avoid aftertaste."*
—Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian & health coach
"It was critical for us to find the highest quality, wild-caught, cold-water, sustainable, and pure fish oil source."
"I take my cardiovascular and brain health extraordinarily seriously, so when formulating this product, it was critical for us to find the highest quality, wild-caught, cold-water, sustainable, and pure fish oil source that had an optimized EPA:DHA ratio (4:3) and was also super bioavailable, thanks to the triglyceride format. I am beyond excited that omega-3 potency+ is fingerprint verified for authenticity so it has evidence-based transparency and is traceable from the sea to softgel. I love this product and take it daily."*
—Jason Wachob, mbg co-founder & co-CEO
"omega-3 potency+ represents the latest in science and technology—welcome to the new school of fish oil."
"mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+ represents the latest in science and technology—welcome to the new school of fish oil. This unique offering of sustainably sourced marine omega-3s optimizes source (cold-water, wild-caught anchovy), potency (a whopping 1.5 g of EPA plus DHA), form (triglyceride, the best for absorption), purity (premium quality via patented technology), taste (hello, organic lemon oil and rosemary!), and even third-party certified transparency and traceability. Whether for your heart, brain, joints, or otherwise, this is the ultimate omega-3."*
—Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg director, scientific affairs
omega-3 potency+
wild-caught, sustainable, high-potency fish oil with no aftertaste
omega-3 potency+
wild-caught, sustainable, high-potency fish oil with no aftertaste