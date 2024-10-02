Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

October Is Here & It's Going To Be A Busy Month Astrologically—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
October 02, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
October Horoscope
Graphic by mbg creative x Eliza Lensa / Pexels
October 02, 2024

Big Libra energy starts off the month, thanks to not only the sun in Libra, but the moon joining the balanced air sign on October 2 for an annual solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire.”

This is the second in a duo of solar eclipses in Libra—the sequel to the October 14, 2023 solar eclipse—and the final eclipse of 2024. Translation? Get ready for big changes, especially in your relationships, global alliances, and our complicated quest for peace.

Attract the right people, guided by the Libra new moon eclipse

The October 2 Libra solar eclipse is sure to have you pondering how to rewire some of your closest relationships, both for business or pleasure.

With the moon conjunct mindful Mercury and firebrand Black Moon Lilith, it can help to write down the qualities and capabilities of the people you’d like to attract—along with the dealbreakers and things that piss you off. Getting clear will sharpen your judgment and help you avoid common traps you’ve fallen into in the past.

This Lilith placement also can motivate you to get clear on what you might be feeling angry or resentful about, and find a way to diplomatically but directly say it (another reason to write things out first!)

It’s okay to be angry, of course. It can inform your true sentiment and help you advocate for yourself, allowing you to speak from the heart. But getting to the truth of what might be bothering you is a worthy exercise to explore before you explode. That’s not very Libra, after all!

Jupiter joins the outer planets in retrograde

Doing a little recon will come in handy this month when Jupiter joins the other outer planets in retrograde motion. On October 9, Jupiter turns retrograde in Gemini (through February 4, 2025).

When the planet of expansion makes a four-month reversal in communicative Gemini, you may want to (temporarily) reduce your pace on a fast-moving plan or idea. Between the inevitable moments of frustration, you’ll have opportunity to think about what you really want your message to be.

Consider reaching out to a former mentor or collaborator, too. Connecting to them will offer an objective POV or possibly open a new door. Try to listen more than you talk during this reflective period, and really hear what others are saying.

Pluto marches forward in Capricorn, for the last time in our lives

On October 11, Pluto leaves the outer planet retrograde brigade and resumes forward motion in Capricorn. The icy dwarf has been in reverse since May 2, first through Aquarius and since September 1, in Capricorn. On November 19, Pluto will move into Aquarius for 20 years, and won’t be back in Capricorn again in our lifetimes.

Hang on to your voter ID card. There’s one more round of patriarchal power-tripping ahead when Pluto hits this final leg of its 16-year run through Capricorn that (gulp) includes the United States presidential election.

As the Pluto-in-Capricorn old guard faces down the Pluto-in-Aquarius vanguard, this race is sure to be fraught with chaos. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves—there’s more to your October 2024 horoscope before we dig into November’s!

October’s full moon in Aries is a daring Supermoon

Go ahead and let the tongues wag on October 17 when a full supermoon rises in fiery Aries. A wave of flamboyance washes over the world with the fifth and final supermoon of 2024 (whew!).

Audience appreciation is not the point here; self-expression is. Dare to put yourself out there, unvarnished, fully authentic, and 100% amazing—as you define it. Aries loves to be number one, which could raise the stakes for all the competitive types out there.

With the full moon squaring both competitive Mars and power-tripping Pluto, the rivalry could get a bit rabid. So rather than fighting for headliner status, how about shining a light on other talented souls? That’s the kind of leadership this trailblazing sign can get behind!

If you’re feeling a rush of frustration and rage, hit the boxing bag, vent to your friends, scream into a karaoke mic—just don’t escalate the drama! With Scorpio season just around the corner, there’s no need to add to the intensity that’s incoming.

Scorpio season—Halloween’s perfect backdrop—arrives

Money, power, sensual allure! That trifecta is the name of the game from October 22 to November 21, as the sun slinks through intimate, seductive, and magnetic Scorpio.

Since this sign rules transformation, be mindful of where you focus in Scorpio season. Energy flows where your attention goes, and during this psychically charged period, your manifesting powers are dialed up. It’s not uncommon to get a text from a person you were “just thinking about.” If that happens to be a steamy message, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Under Scorpio’s resourceful skies, there’s strength in numbers, so consider teaming up on a joint endeavor, passive income opportunity, or co-op venture. Where could you consolidate what’s “yours” and what’s “theirs” for a mutually beneficial win-win?

How to get more treats than tricks this Halloween

Ask and you shall receive! Not everything requires laborious effort to pull off. Instead of swimming upstream, float with the current on Halloween (October 31). Mental Mercury tunes in to mystical Neptune’s frequency on this day, so use the Law of Attraction to your advantage and visualize what you want (snack size Snicker bars notwithstanding).

Under this flowing mashup, your intuition may be borderline psychic. (Hey, costume idea! Read the reports and check the data, but then follow your gut.

With a balsamic (nearly-new) moon in Scorpio on Halloween eve, clear away what’s been haunting you so you can start fresh at tomorrow’s new moon.

Check out your personal monthly scope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.